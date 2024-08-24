Mintage Steels Unveils New Line of Sustainable Stainless Steel Houseware Gifting Series

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 24: Mintage, a leader in the corporate gifting industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new line of stainless steel utensils for the upcoming festive season. This innovative product range, proudly manufactured in India, underscores their commitment to sustainability and quality.

With the increasing demand for environmentally conscious products, Mintage is taking a significant step towards reducing plastic waste and promoting a healthier lifestyle. Their latest collection of Stainless Steel Cookware, Tableware, Thermoware, Kitchenware, Cutlery, Water Bottles, and combines durability, reusability, and 100% recyclability with elegant design, making it the ideal corporate gifting range for companies that value their employees and the environment. This collection also serves as a memorable gift for weddings.

Key Features of Mintage's Stainless Steel Houseware:

- Eco-Friendly: Made from high-quality, food-grade stainless steel, these utensils are a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic.

- Durable and Long-Lasting: Engineered for longevity, the stainless steel utensils are resistant to rust and corrosion, ensuring they can be used for years.

- Customizable: Companies can personalize the products with their logos and brand colors, making them an ideal promotional gift.

- Health-Conscious: Stainless steel is an excellent material for food contact products due to its non-toxic properties and absence of harmful chemicals found in traditional plastics.

- Lifetime Warranty: The company proudly offers a lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects and cracking of stainless steel on the entire range of products.

"We are excited to introduce our new Corporate Gifting Collection that align perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality, eco-friendly products," said Mr. Rajeev Bansal, CEO of Mintage Steels. "These Gifting collections are not only a great way for companies to show appreciation to their employees and clients but also a step towards a more sustainable future."

Mintage has always been dedicated to innovation and customer satisfaction. With the launch of these corporate gifting products, we continue to uphold our values while responding to the growing environmental concerns of today's world.

About Mintage Steel: Founded in 1985, Mintage Steel has been a trusted name in the corporate gifting industry for stainless steel houseware / kitchenware, offering a wide range of premium products tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and customer service has made them a preferred choice for corporate gifts across India.

For more information about Mintage steel home and corporate gifting products, visit www.mintagesteel.com or contact at 18008901404 (toll-free) or info@mintagesteel.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor