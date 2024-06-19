Mirantis Partners with edForce to Revolutionize Cloud-Native Training and Certification Solutions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19: Mirantis, a leading provider of cloud-native infrastructure software, has announced a strategic partnership with edForce, a premier Workforce Upskilling Accelerator, headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

This collaboration comes at a time when cloud adoption is accelerating globally, with more than 90% of organizations leveraging cloud services for their workloads, according to O’Reilly’s Cloud Adoption report. As companies increasingly migrate their applications to the cloud, the demand for skilled professionals proficient in cloud-native technologies is skyrocketing.

Mirantis, known for its innovative cloud-native solutions, aims to address this demand by partnering with edForce to offer cutting-edge training and certification programs. According to Gartner, the global cloud computing market is projected to surpass $1 trillion by 2028, indicating a significant opportunity for professionals skilled in cloud technologies.

“We are thrilled to partner with edForce to expand the reach of our training and certification programs,” said Ms. Vikita Pawar, Senior Program Manager at Mirantis. “With over 94% of enterprise organizations already leveraging cloud technologies, there is a critical need for skilled professionals who can navigate complex cloud environments efficiently.”

edForce, known for its expertise in delivering high-quality training programs, is committed to equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in today’s digital landscape. “Our partnership with Mirantis strengthens our ability to deliver world-class cloud-native training and certification programs,” said Ravi Kaklasaria, Co-founder & CEO of edForce. “Together, we will empower professionals worldwide to meet the evolving demands of the industry.”

The collaboration between Mirantis and edForce underscores their shared vision of fostering excellence and innovation in cloud-native training and certification. As organizations increasingly invest in cloud technologies to drive business growth, the demand for skilled cloud professionals will continue to rise.

According to Gartner, the public cloud will replace traditional solutions for apps, infrastructure, business process services, and system infrastructure by 2025, with cloud-based application software expenditures expected to rise to 65.9% in 2025. Moreover, Flexera’s State of the Cloud report highlights that cloud waste averaged 32% of companies’ cloud budgets in 2021, indicating a pressing need for skilled professionals who can optimize cloud spending.

Mirantis and edForce are well-positioned to address these challenges through their comprehensive training and certification programs. Leveraging Mirantis’ expertise in cloud-native infrastructure and edForce’s proficiency in delivering high-impact learning experiences, the partnership aims to empower professionals with the skills needed to drive innovation and business success in the cloud era.

For more information about edForce, visit https://www.edforce.co/. To learn more about Mirantis and its cloud-native solutions, visit https://training.mirantis.com/

About edForce

edForce is a Workforce Upskilling Accelerator that helps enterprises of all sizes meet their learning needs, including training, fresh hire onboarding, certifications, learning paths, assessments, labs, and infrastructure. With a diverse ecosystem of partners and a vast portfolio of training programs, edForce delivers high-quality learning experiences in areas such as cloud computing, agile, cybersecurity, project management, and IT service management. For more information, visit https://www.edforce.co.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations ship code faster on public and private clouds, increasing developer productivity by removing the stress of managing infrastructure. The company combines automation and cloud-native expertise to provide a ZeroOps approach to managing and operating Kubernetes and cloud environments. Mirantis serves many of the world's leading enterprises, delivering a public cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge. For more information, visit https://www.mirantis.com/.

