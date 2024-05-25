Mirrikh Infratech playing vital role of a catalyst in Dholera smart city’s growth

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 25: Mirrikh Infratech, a leading real estate company based in Surat city, is dedicated to helping individuals & businesses realise their dream of owning a piece of the futuristic Dholera Smart City, which is emerging as a global hub for investment and innovation.

With over 14 years of experience in Dholera, Mirrikh Infratech has established itself as a trusted name in the real estate market, consistently exceeding its targets and delivering exceptional value to its investors and business partners.

Rajeel Kumar Jangir, Director of Mirrikh Infratech, said, “I want to thank all our investors and business partners for their faith in us, which has enabled us to emerge as the preferred real estate partner for thousands of investors in Dholera. Over the years, we have been able to bring 4,000+ investors onto the same platform, which is a significant achievement for us and far more than we had envisioned. We are committed to going the extra mile to maintain the trust of our investors.”

With investors from over 200 cities in 25 states and eight countries, Mirrikh Infratech serves a broad and diverse investor base. On Thursday, the company inaugurated its new, larger office in Surat. Sandip Desai, MLA of Choryasi seat in Surat, graced the inauguration ceremony.

“Looking at the investments taking place in Dholera and the massive growth opportunities, we are very excited about the future. We have witnessed Dholera's journey over the last decade and want to continue to contribute to its growth in the future. We have already made a detailed strategy till 2042, outlining other sectors we will target and the areas we will reach,” Mr. Jangir added.

Courtesy of its extensive experience in Dholera, Mirrikh Infratech enables investors to book plots in Dholera smart city at very competitive prices. It has sold over 3.5 lakh square metres of land in Dholera over the years, a reflection of its credibility and the trust clients place in the company.

Mirrikh Infratech not only makes clients' dreams of owning property in Dholera a reality but also ensures that they get the best value for their investment. With a customer-centric approach and emphasis on integrity, accountability, and transparency, the company provides exceptional solutions that meet customers’ unique needs and goals.

