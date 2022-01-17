Miss & Mrs. India Queen of Hearts Season 4: A Thriving Pageant of 2021

Miss and Mrs. India queen of Hearts 2021 was organized on 28th December 2021 at a 5-star Hotel Crowne Plaza in Greater Noida by Saloni Agarwal & Ankur Agarwal aiming at empowering women Globally.

The Celebrity Jury for the Grand Finale Night was Pavitra Punia (Indian Television Actress & Bigg Boss 14 participant. The show was graced by Miss Shalini Gupta (Top Model) & Anurag Yadav.

The jury panel was graced by Dr. Varun Katyal (Award-winning Dietician), Mr. Barun Gupta (Gm Hotel Crowne Plaza), Anannya Gupta (Owner Mango People & Queen's Vanity), Samiksha Singh (Miss Asia International), Preeti Seth (Cosmetologist and Owner of Pachouli Wellness Clinic) who gave their wise decision in selecting the winners of MIQH Season-4. 181 contestants from all over the country applied for MIQH Season 4 out of which 50 were selected for the Grand Finale to showcase their talent on the Grand Finale Stage.

Miss Teen India Queen of Hearts 2021 winner was T.S Neha Shivani from Chennai, Ojasvi Pathak 1st Runner up from Odisha, Narmada Sharma 2nd runner up from Rourkela & Sriya Rao 3rd runner up from Odisha.

Miss India Queen of Hearts 2021 winner was Dr. Sushmita Bhanja from Odisha, Dr. Aishwarya Parsa 1st Runner up from Maharashtra & Amrita Srivastava 2nd Runner up from Kolkata. The zone winners of Miss Category are Yogita Sharma(Miss North), Hemamalini(Miss South), Suman Shukla(Miss West), Supritti(Miss East) & Sumokshya Sibalika(Miss Central).

Mrs. India Queen of Hearts 2021 winner was Shikha Gayatri from Odisha, Dr. Navjot Kaur 1st Runner up from Punjab & Manmeet Kaur Kohli 2nd Runner up from Maharashtra. The zone winners of Mrs. Category are Nidhi Sharma(Mrs. North), Suhasini Pandyam(Mrs. South), Stuti Tripathi(Mrs. West), Sonam Shrivastava(Mrs. East), Dr. Samruddhi Vyas(Mrs. Central).

Mrs. Classic India Queen of Hearts 2021 winner was Smita Kanungo from Odisha, Anita Maheshwari 1st runner up from Rajasthan & Sangeeta Chhabra 2nd Runner-up from Uttarakhand.

Sana Chopra (Etiquette coach), Sonia Madaan (fitness expert), Alankrita Shahi (grooming expert), Mamta Puri (stylist), Arooshi Agarwal (diet & nutrition expert), Kirti Narang (mentor), Karishma Bhalla (Choreographer), Dr.Sagar Abichandani (smile expert), Manpreet Kaur (Show management), Shivani Khare (communication skill trainer), Subhalin (dress management), Punam Pathak (Talent management), Mansi Nagpal (fitness mentor).

Miss and Mrs. India Queen of Hearts were supported by Richa Rao Md Vihar Mart Patna & Flexibond. Bindal's of Lucknow, Rammo Entertainment(Brand Marketing Partner)t, Sugandhkala, Mango People, She Wings foundation(Hygiene partner), MyPencilDotCom (Magazine Partner), Uk International Beauty Academy (Makeup Team), Roadmaster Cycle, Dream 360°, Esy Save, Keystone Events, Vanessa Deodorants, Patanjali Atta Noodles, Divya Jal, Shelly Makeovers, Pachouli wellness clinic, Glam Pictures, The Dental Hub(Mumbai) were associated with us.

The Contestants wore the designer dresses by Queen's Vanity, Runway on Rent, Prakash Ratna, Manya Creations by Kashish Kalra.

Deepak Gupta(Brand Marketing Partner) Rahul Shawel (Pachouli marketing head) & Pooja Madaan (Back Stage Management). Rashi Singh (Entrepreneur) is the MIQH head manager.

Awardees for MIQH Award night were Roma Sharma, Mukta Chauhan, Mr.Sanjay Kumar, Preeti Daswani, Kanta Goswami, Avneet Kaur.

Saloni Agarwal, the organizer of Miss And Mrs. India Queen of Heart 2021 told the media that this is her fourth season & it was a mega-successful event, all the roads are going to open for all the contestants who won this show. The models will be now provided with ad shoots & different other projects. Everyone will be given work in the upcoming web series as well. Saloni Agarwal is wholeheartedly thankful to all chief guests, jury, contestants, & associates who made the show a huge success.

The registrations for Miss & Mrs. India Queen of Hearts are Open for Season 5 happening in December 2022.

