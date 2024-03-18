Missed Veganuary? Here’s a second chance with Choose Chicken-Free Week

The week-long campaign helps transition from chicken to meat-free while not compromising with taste or health.

New Delhi (India), March 18: More than 120,000 Indians signed up to try vegan in January, for better health, cleaner environment and the animals. They were supported by 140 Indian companies with new vegan menus, special offers and more. These included popular brands like Amazon Fresh, BigBasket, Nature's Basket, Hilton Hotels and Hard Rock café- an indication of the ever-increasing popularity of plant-based eating.

However, if you are one who loves your chicken dishes a bit too much, or struggle to think of an alternative protein source to fuel your fitness journey, Veganuary's got your back. The global non-profit has launched the campaign Choose Chicken-Free Week from 18- 24 March. It will introduce you to healthy and alternate proteins to chicken, flavourful and satiating chicken-free dishes and bring in special offers from brands that offer meat-free alternatives.

In January alone, 40 new plant-based products were launched in the Indian market and 70 new meat-free dishes were added to restaurant menus. “Traditionally, Indians have consumed chaap and Kathal (jackfruit) as chicken alternatives. In the last few years, people's interest in modern meat-free alternatives is indicative of a more plant-forward mindset to eating. Through this campaign, we want to show how you can leave chicken off your plate and create a healthier and sustainable lifestyle” says Prashanth Vishwanath, who heads Veganuary India.

Together with supporting brands and popular recipe creators, the campaign focuses on plant-based alternatives to eggs and popular chicken dishes, vegan Ramadan dishes and vegan Easter treats. The campaign will be live on Veganuary India's Instagram channel, and anyone who signs up will receive a free chicken-free cookbook, in addition to a range of resources to try a meat-free diet.

.

Awareness on the health impact of a meat heavy diet and environment consciousness are persuading Indians to eat plant-based. Surveys conducted by the organisation show that the majority of Veganuary participants continue to eat vegan or drastically reduce animal products six months after participation. “Veganuary is not a short-term phenomenon that comes to an end in January. We are helping improve eating habits in the long term, and focused campaigns like Chicken-Free Week help people overcome the ‘one weakness' they have in transitioning to a plant-based diet” adds Prashanth.

About Veganuary: Veganuary is a non-profit organisation and campaign that motivates people worldwide to follow a vegan diet in January and beyond. Veganuary was founded in 2014 and since then, millions of people have participated in Veganuary by actively using the organisation’s support or simply trying a vegan diet.

