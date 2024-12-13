Mission GraHAQ 3.0: Amazon India Expands Flagship Consumer Awareness Campaign with Aim to Reach 50 million Customers Across India

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], December 13: Reinforcing its commitment to consumer awareness and safety, Amazon India launched the third phase of Mission GraHAQ, its flagship consumer awareness initiative, at SMBhav Summit 2024, Amazon's annual SMB Summit. This campaign aims to reach over 50 million customers, with a focus on Tier II and III cities, over the three-month period from December 2024 to February 2025. This phase of Mission GraHAQ introduces the GraHAQ Chakra, a series of murals across 30 cities on chai stalls, auto-rickshaws, and public walls, bringing consumer education directly into communities. Additionally, Amazon will leverage social media to amplify key messages across semi-urban and rural regions in multiple regional languages.

* Mission GraHAQ 3.0 scales up ongoing consumer awareness efforts to pan-India level

* Aims to reach 50 million (5 crore) consumers across India

* Campaign will run from November 2024 through February 2025

Through this effort, Amazon seeks to engage directly with consumers at the grassroots level, reinforcing trust and choice in India's rapidly expanding e-commerce sector. Mission GraHAQ builds on the Department of Consumer Affairs' Jago Grahak Jago initiative, supporting the government's efforts to empower Indian citizens as informed online shoppers. The campaign will cover topics such as grievance redressal, duties of online shoppers, safe payment methods, and the importance of product information.

This year, the campaign has partnered with organizations such as Internet and Mobile Association of India, Indian Institute of Public Administration, Consumer Voice, India SME Forum, Consumer Education and Research Centre, CyberPeace Foundation and the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry to expand the reach and impact of the campaign.

Unveiling the first ever Mission GraHAQ logo, Hon'ble Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy congratulated Amazon India and campaign partners on the launch of the third edition of the campaign.

He said, "Ecommerce is no longer limited to metros; it has expanded beyond these hubs, reaching Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and even penetrating rural regions. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the government has undertaken several initiatives to foster a trusted and secure e-commerce environment. The Consumer Protection Act of 2019 has been enacted to address unfair contracts, enforce stricter regulations, and enhance consumer protection in e-commerce. I am happy to share that National Consumer Helpline serve as an integrated grievances rehearsal mechanism, bringing all the stakeholders together on a single platform. We have three tiers to address the consumer complaints at the district, state and national level."

"Amazon is also working with the Department of the Consumer Affairs to further strengthen the grievance and redressal mechanism. Additionally, Jago Grahak Jago campaign led by the Department of Consumer Affairs, educates the consumers about the fraud and the common issues, while the Jagriti Mascot empowers the citizen with the knowledge about their rights," Hon'ble Minister added.

With a pan-India approach, Mission GraHAQ will emphasize outreach in Tier II and III cities, including semi-urban and rural areas, with multilingual content to ensure broad accessibility.

Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President of Public Policy at Amazon India, said, "At Amazon, we believe that customer trust is the bedrock and the future of e-commerce in India. The sector's growth will be driven by confident, empowered online shoppers, and we are honored to contribute to this national priority, which aligns closely with the government's vision. Through Mission GraHAQ, we're broadening our commitment across India, with a particular focus on tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Our goal is to ensure that every customer, regardless of location, is well-informed about their rights and responsibilities in the digital marketplace. This initiative reflects our dedication to fostering a safe, transparent, and trustworthy e-commerce ecosystem that benefits all of India."

Launched in 2022, Mission GraHAQ focused on educating consumers on their rights and responsibilities through street plays across over 100 cities, engaging over 16 million people, particularly in Tier II and III areas. In 2023, the campaign expanded to India's Northeastern states, reaching an additional 15 million people through regional radio shows in partnership with All India Radio, further extending the initiative's reach and impact.

