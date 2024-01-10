Mission is to get investors to come to Gujarat: Indonesian Ambassador

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : The Indonesian Ambassador to India, Ina Krisnamurthi, said on Wednesday said she would ask companies based in her country to come and invest in Gujarat.

"I want to go to ask them the investor to come to Gujarat because Gujarat is very key area key state in India, very vibrant, and a hub in a way of the economic zone for the northern part," the envoy said, speaking toon the sidelines of Vibrant Gujarat.

"So our mission is to get interest from the business, especially the investor of Indonesia in India to get into Gujarat and make the business worthwhile."

Asked about trade targets, the envoy said, "Well, the target is good but I don't want to be too far-fetched for the target. So my vision for this year after the direct connectivity from Delhi to Bali, from Mumbai to Jakarta, from Chennai to Medan."

"So this year, our target will be to increase our investment and strengthen in India and for sure we are looking at Gujarat as well as the northern part of India to strengthen our investment in India."

The food and beverage sector is of particular interest, the envoy said.

"We're looking at a very, very good market especially now with the young generation of India coming up. Flavoured coffee is always the best taste from Indonesia and I believe that the Indian market is the right market for Indonesian coffee."

Egyptian Ambassador to India, Wael Mohamed Awad Hamed, talking to ANI, also praised Vibrant Gujarat and added it was important for Gujarat to grow not just for India but for other developing countries.

"I always say if Gujarat is vibrant then the whole of India is vibrant. But Gujarat is always very special in that respect because we see a very dynamic society, with a very visionary policy. Everything is put in place to make this state really a model for development, not only for India but also for other developing countries as well."

"So I'm very fortunate to be here. It's my first time to be Vibrant Gujarat but I really enjoy it very much and I wish you all success in this. As to Egypt and India, you know, 2023, the year that we just ended a couple two weeks ago, was a very also very vibrant year for relations between Egypt and India."

"I had my President here for Republic Day in January 2023 and then the Honorable Prime Minister was in Cairo in June 2023 and the two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement. So it means that the possibilities of cooperation between Egypt and India are enormous and of course in this Gujarat shall play a very important."

He said many things are in the pipeline.

"We have been discussing with many companies, big companies that are operating here in Gujarat, and we are trying to learn from the experience and also to share our own experiences as well. Because as you know, this is a state that is still in the development phase, so is also Egypt still a developing country. So there is a lot to be learn from each other and definitely the private sector and the companies will have a big role to play in this."

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

The theme of this year's summit is 'Gateway to the Future' and includes the participation of 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations. The Summit is also being used as a platform by the Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

