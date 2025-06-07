Mission Possible with Avaada: Inspiring Collective Climate Action on World Environment Day

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) / New Delhi [India], June 7: Avaada Group, India's leading integrated clean energy company, has unveiled the grand finale of its flagship environmental initiative, Mission Possible with Avaada, on the occasion of World Environment Day. This month-long campaign, aimed at igniting awareness and ownership of our planet's future, concludes with a stirring film that calls for meaningful, collective actionfrom individuals to institutions.

Conceived by Vineet Mittal, Chairman of Avaada Group, the campaign initially launched as Mission Impossible, challenging societal apathy toward environmental degradation. Over time, it evolved into a powerful statement of optimism and accountability: transforming Mission Impossible into Mission Possible.

Mr. Vineet Mittal shared,

"When hope is paired with purpose, it becomes possibility. This campaign isn't just about awarenessit' is about awakening. If we face the consequences together, we must also create solutions together. 'Mission Possible with Avaada' is not just a campaign; it is a mindset. When each of us actsstep by step, action by action'Impossible' transforms into 'I'm Possible'."

The newly released film reflects the urgency of environmental action by illustrating the visible consequences of ecological decline, while offering hope through real, actionable solutionsranging from afforestation and renewable energy to sustainable consumption and conscious living. It highlights Avaada's own commitment to sustainability through initiatives like water conservation, green belt development, renewable infrastructure, and future-ready practicesproving that transformation begins from within.

Leveraging powerful storytelling and expansive digital outreach, Mission Possible with Avaada has grown into a national movement, mobilizing individuals, businesses, and institutions to take ownership of the planet's future.

Avaada now calls upon every citizennot out of obligation, but out of beliefto step forward and be part of the solution. Because a more sustainable future isn't just possible.

It is happening. It is I'M Possible.

#MissionPossibleWithAvaada

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctWT8ySSJ0g

About Avaada Group

Avaada Group is a global leader in the clean energy transition, with expertise in solar module manufacturing, renewable power generation, and green hydrogen, green ammonia, and sustainable fuel production. Under the leadership of Mr. Vineet Mittal, the group is committed to driving India's energy goals, including a target of 11 GWp renewable capacity by 2026. Avaada's growth has been bolstered by a $1.3 billion investment in 2023 from Brookfield's Energy Transition Fund and GPSC (a subsidiary of PTT Group, Thailand).

