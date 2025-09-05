Mission to EarthPhase - Moonshine Gold Celebrates the Harvest Moon

NewsVoir

Biel [Switzerland], September 5: The next MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD will be exclusively available on September 8, 2025. This is the second timepiece in a series celebrating full moons, and showcases Swatch's latest earth phase innovation, illustrations from the world of Snoopy and a moon phase indicator adorned with OMEGA's Moonshine™ Gold. Inspired by September's full moon, often called the Harvest or Corn Moon, this MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD features a moon on its moon phase indicator with an unexpected popcorn-inspired design. This moon's surface is reimagined as rows of golden kernels, with a classic popcorn box taking center stage. It's a playful nod to September's full moon that also holds a deeper meaning: Imagination, just like popcorn kernels, can under the right conditions, burst into something extraordinary.

This MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD features an earth phase at the 10 o'clock position and a moon phase indicator at 2 o'clock. A unique complication first introduced by Swatch in 2024, the earth phase indicator on this model showcases the Earth with UV-coated oceans set against a star-studded backdrop. The moon phase indicator displays two full moons, both coated in OMEGA's Moonshine™ Gold, one designed in the distinctive style of Snoopy's world, and the other inspired by the Harvest or Corn Moon, the full moon set to appear on the eve of this watch's release. Both indicators follow a 29.5-day cycle but move in counterclockwise motion relative to each other. As a result, when the moon phase shows a full moon, the earth phase simultaneously displays a new earth and vice versa.

At the 9 o'clock position, just below the earth phase, Snoopy and his loyal friend Woodstock sit on the Moon, gazing at the Earth. A hidden phrase, visible only under UV light, playfully honors the pioneering spirit of the Moonwatch and those who are the first to imagine things differently.

Like all Bioceramic MoonSwatch models, this MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD is made from Swatch's patented Bioceramic, a blend of ceramic and biosourced materials from castor oil. Featuring a color that was created exclusively for this collection, a distinctive dark navy blue that evokes the endless depths of space, it boasts many of the iconic features of OMEGA's legendary Speedmaster Moonwatch, including an asymmetrical case and distinctive and recessed Speedmaster subdial.

The OMEGA X Swatch logos are proudly displayed on its dial and crown, and its mission statement is engraved on the back of its case. The battery cover features an Earth-inspired design, while the navy VELCRO® rubber strap adds a dash of astronaut cool.

This model will be available at selected Swatch stores worldwide only on September 8, the day after the full moon. As with the whole Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection, only one watch can be purchased per person, and per store. MISSION TO EARTHPHASE - MOONSHINE GOLD

SO33N702L

Case material: navy Bioceramic case, crown and pushers

Case diameter: 42.00 mm

Case thickness: 13.75 mm

Lug-to-lug distance: 47.30 mm

Quartz movement: chronograph (seconds only) with moon phase and earth phase indicators

Water resistance: 3 bar

Glass: box-shaped in biosourced material; an "S" engraved in the center in reference to the Swatch logo

Dial: white opaline with OMEGA X Swatch, Speedmaster and MoonSwatch logos; recessed subdial, hour markers coated with Grade A Super-LumiNova® (green emission). Moon phase indicator with sparkly dark blue moon phase disc featuring two full moons coated with OMEGA's Moonshine™ Gold. Secret detail in UV ink (blue emission). Earth phase indicator featuring Earth set against a star-speckled backdrop and oceans coated with UV ink (blue emission).Hands: hours, minutes and tip of the chronograph seconds hand coated in Grade A Super-LumiNova® (green emission)

Bezel: navy Bioceramic bezel with tachymeter scale featuring white markers

Strap: navy VELCRO®rubber strap, navy Bioceramic loop

