MIT and Deakin University Dual-Degree Program All Set to Propel Indian Engineering Students into Industry 4.0

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], July 22: In a landmark move, the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), a constituent institute of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has partnered with Deakin University, Australia, to launch a unique dual-degree program in two highly relevant fields: Mechanical Engineering and Mechatronics. The inaugural cohort of students is poised to embark on an exceptional learning journey that offers global exposure and significantly enhances their career prospects.

The Dual Degree Program is a bold and progressive collaboration aimed at merging the strengths of two premier institutions from India and Australia. This program furnishes students with two globally recognized undergraduate qualifications from leading universities in just four years. Aspiring engineers can choose from two disciplines: Mechanical Engineering and Mechatronics Engineering. The inaugural cohort comprises 30 students in each discipline, with 25 enrolled in Mechatronics and 28 in Mechanical Engineering. These students will benefit from dedicated learning experiences that build their industry acumen, positioning them to contribute directly to India's advancement into Industry 4.0.

Speaking on the collaboration, Cdr. (Dr.) Anil Rana, Director, MIT, said, "We are bridging continents, cultures, and fields of knowledge with this cooperative Endeavor with esteemed Deakin University, in addition to fortifying academic ties. This collaboration is evidence of our commitment to attaining global educational excellence, where learning takes place across national borders and creativity is unrestricted. MIT students who fulfill the requirements may be considered for the Deakin International Merit Scholarship (South Asia), which allows for a 20% or 25% tuition price remission. The university values the hard work and potential of its students."

Welcoming the ambitious first cohort of students, Professor Bas Baskaran, Associate Dean, International and Partnerships at Deakin University said, "This dual-degree program underlines the strong academic collaboration between MIT and Deakin University. It highlights the unparalleled learning experiences that can be curated for students today, blending contemporary theory with practical, industry-relevant skills. I look forward to seeing our students thrive in their careers and significantly contribute to finding solutions for current and future global challenges."

This program combines modern theory with industry-standard skillsets, equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary to tackle real-world engineering challenges. Students will complete the initial two years of the BTech program at MIT, followed by two years in the Bachelor of Engineering (Honors) program at Deakin University, ensuring a solid foundation in engineering and technology with exposure to learning and application systems across both countries.

The partnership between MIT and Deakin University underscores their commitment to fostering academic ties and promoting international collaboration in education while expanding educational opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds.

"We are thrilled to introduce a pioneering program in partnership with MIT, blending academic rigor with industry relevance to equip students for impactful careers. Emphasizing industry-driven learning, students partake in leading-edge research and gain exposure to diverse global perspectives. This dual-degree opportunity not only offers substantial cost savings but also provides access to premier academic content, skill development, and invaluable international work experience, delivering the best of both worlds," expressed Priyanka Singh, Executive Director (South Asia) of Deakin University.

The selection process for this program is rigorous. Thousands of students sat for the Manipal Entrance Test (MET), and the cohort was shortlisted based on their rankings. Students who meet the eligibility criteria will be considered for the Deakin International Merit Scholarship (South Asia), offering a 20% or 25% tuition fee waiver during their studies at Deakin University.

