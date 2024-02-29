MIT Art, Design and Technology University Hosts Successful SciFest 2024, Showcasing Innovations Across Maharashtra

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharahstra) [India], February 29: MIT-ADT University proudly announces the successful conclusion of SciFest 2024, a two-day symposium that brought together over 50 schools from across Maharashtra, including constituent schools of MIT Art, Design and Technology University, on February 27 and February 28, 2024. Organized by the Office of Student Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Education's Institutions Innovation Council, SciFest 2024 was a dynamic demonstration of over 100 scientific projects, emphasizing innovations across various Technology and Manufacturing Readiness Levels.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Mangesh T. Karad, Executive President and Vice-Chancellor of MIT-ADT University, accompanied by Prof. Dr. Sunita Karad, Executive Director MITCOM and ICT; Dr. Anant Chakradeo, Pro Vice Chancellor; and a panel of distinguished Deans and Directors, namely Dr. Anand Belhe, Dr. Virendra Shete, Dr. Sudarshan Sanap, Dr. Virendra Bhojwani, Dr. Nachiket Thakur, Dr. Renu Vyas, Dr. Milind Dhobley, Dr. Ashwini Pethe, Prof. Tejas Karad and Dr. Atul Patil. Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, in his opening remarks, stated, "SciFest is a testament to the potential that resides within our students. It is a platform for them to not only showcase their innovations but also to learn and be inspired by the incredible work of their peers. The commitment to sustainability and the infusion of spirituality into scientific thought reflects the ethos of MIT-ADT University in nurturing well-rounded individuals."

The festival witnessed school students from MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul School, Lady Zubeida Qurashie English Primary High School, Sadhana Vidyalaya, and Prithviraj Kapoor Memorial High School emerging as winners for their innovative projects. These projects ranged from cutting-edge technology to sustainable solutions, showcasing the region's dedication to innovation and advancement. The theme for SciFest 2024 was Science, Sustainability, and Spirituality.

In addition to SciFest, MIT-ADT University hosted Club Catalyst, where over 35 clubs engaged in friendly competition and collaboration, vying for the title of The Best Club of Student Community Choice Award. The highly sought-after honour was ultimately awarded to the MIT ADTU Adventure Club, showcasing their dedication and creativity, acknowledged and voted for by the student community. Club Catalyst served as a vibrant display of unity and diversity at MIT-ADT University, pooling resources from various clubs to create a serene showcase of talent under one roof. Culminating in Spectra Cultural Night, the evening featured captivating performances like band night, singing, and group dance, creating an unforgettable night filled with music, dance, and camaraderie. Spectra celebrated the university's vibrant spirit of creativity and expression.

Prof. Dr. Suraj Bhoyar, Convener of SciFest, expressed his delight at the overwhelming response and the high caliber of projects presented. "SciFest exemplifies the innovative spirit and collaborative strength of our academic community. It not only fosters interdisciplinary exchange but also reinforces our commitment to nurturing future leaders in science and technology," he remarked.

The success of SciFest 2024 at MIT-ADT University marks a milestone in fostering a culture of scientific inquiry and innovation, encouraging young minds to explore and contribute to the fields of science and technology with a holistic approach. The organizers also expressed sincere thanks to the event and ecosystem partners from Bamboo India Mission, Cerebrospark Innovations, New Era Publishing House, Do Save Foundation, Onpery, TruScholar, and MIT School of Holistic Development.

About MIT-ADT University

MIT Art, Design and Technology University (MIT-ADT), a pioneering university renowned for its commitment to promote research, innovation and entrepreneurship, continues to shine on the academic horizon with a series of impressive accolades and recognitions. Established under the MIT Art, Design and Technology University Act, 2015 (Maharashtra Act No. XXXIX of 2015), MIT-ADT University has been on a remarkable journey since commencing operations on 27th June 2016. As a self-financed institution empowered to award degrees under section 22 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, MIT-ADT has consistently exemplified the convergence of Art, Design, and Technology at its academic core. Noteworthy for its dedication to pioneering the principles outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, MIT-ADT has been consistently recognized for its emphasis on multidisciplinary education, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

The university's recent achievements highlight its dedication to excellence and innovation:

* NIRF Ranking 2022: Achieved a remarkable position, ranking within the Top 100 for Innovation in the prestigious National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2022.

* ARIIA 2021 "Excellent" Band: Acknowledged by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, as an institution of excellence in innovation, earning the coveted "Excellent" band in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021.

* 5-Star Institution's Innovation Council Rating: MIT-ADT University has received a prestigious 5-Star rating for its Institution's Innovation Council from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, consecutively for two consecutive years.

* Employability Support Award: Recognized with the Excellent Employability Support Award by the University of Cambridge, UK, for its commitment to nurturing linguistic competence and preparing students for a global workforce.

* Best Emerging University in Technology: Honored as the Best Emerging University in Technology, demonstrating leadership and excellence in the field of technology and education.

* Best University Campus Award for Carbon Neutrality: Conferred with the Best University Campus Award for its unwavering commitment towards carbon neutrality and sustainability efforts on campus.

MIT-ADT University's continuous pursuit of excellence and innovation, as exemplified by its remarkable accolades and awards, reflects a steadfast commitment to fostering holistic development, innovation, and entrepreneurship. MIT-ADT University is poised to empower a new generation of skilled professionals and first-generation entrepreneurs who will play a pivotal role in contributing to India's growth and progress.

https://mituniversity.ac.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2351078/MIT_ADT_SciFest_2024.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479539/MIT_ADTU_Logo.jpg

