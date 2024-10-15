Mits Healthcare Owner, M.K. Bhatia, Gifts 15 Cars to Employees (Celebrities) Ahead of Diwali

VMPL

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], October 15: The Mits Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., a leading pharmaceutical company based in Panchkula, Haryana, has once again made headlines for its generous gesture. Company Chairman and founder M.K. Bhatia gifted 15 cars to his dedicated employees (Celebrities) as a Diwali gift.

Well known for his philanthropic endeavors, Bhatia has been actively involved in numerous social causes. His compassionate nature and commitment to community welfare have earned him widespread respect. Humble and always ready to help others, Mr. Bhatiya actively participates in innumerable social welfare activities and events, and has always extended a helping hand to the needy and marginalised.

By gifting cars to his employees (Celebrities), Bhatia has not only brought joy to their lives but has also reflected his streak to recognizing and rewarding hard work of his workers. This gesture is a testament to his unflinching belief in empowering his team and creating a positive work environment.

"These are our 'superstars," Bhatia said, expressing his admiration for his employees. "Their dedication and contributions have been instrumental to the success of Mits Healthcare," he added.

This act of generosity has garnered significant attention on social media, with many praising Bhatia for his thoughtfulness and leadership. His initiative has set a unique example for other businesses and entrepreneurs.

Mits Healthcare, under the guidance of M.K. Bhatia, continues to make a positive impact on both its employees and the community. The company's commitment to excellence and its unwavering support for its team members are key paradigm in its ongoing success.

Speaking to the media, Bhatia said that last year 12 cars were distributed among the star performers but as the number of performers increased we decided to increase the number of cars, so this year we will be honouring 15 celebrities of our company for their hard work and dedication.

"Out of these cars, Eight have already been handed over to our superstars, while the remaining Seven will be handed over soon", announced Bhatia.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor