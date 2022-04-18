Mitsu Chem Plast bags India SME 100 Awards 2022

(Mitsu) (BSE:540078), one of the largest manufacturers of Blow Moulding, Injection Moulding, and Customized Moulding has announced that it has become the winner of the 2022 season of the India SME 100 Awards 2022 organized by the Ministry of MSME.

The award was presented by B B Swain, Secretary MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister Of State for MSME, Government of India, and Prahlad Kakar of India SME Forum on April 13 in New Delhi. The Award was collected by Manish Dedhia, Jt Managing Director of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited.

Speaking on the occasion Jagdish Dedhia, Chairman of Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd, "Being winner of the 2022 season of the India SME 100 Awards 2022 organized by the Ministry of MSME is truly an honour. Our Mission is 'Value creation by Innovation.' Through innovations, we are continuously expanding our product portfolio in the niche patient monitoring healthcare segment. Receipt of the award strengthens our position in the healthcare segment and will allow us to grow strongly in the segment."

Among the nominations for 2021-22, out of 42,268 applications, a total of 37,134 valid and complete nominations were received by the ISF. It has received 99.60 per cent nominations on an online basis and 0.40 per cent in physical mode, the India SME Forum said.

This award will give a boost to the company's INR 200 cr fundraising plan for expansion. There are many marquee investors in the company mainly Chandrakant Gogri & family promoters of Aarti Industries Limited and IDBI MF.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor