Mitsu Chem Plast Expands Manufacturing Capacity To Sustain Growth Momentum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (BSE: 540078), one of India's leading polymer solutions companies engaged in the manufacturing of blow-moulded and injection-moulded products, has announced a fresh capacity expansion of approximately. 655 MT per year across its existing facilities. The move is part of Mitsu's ongoing growth strategy to meet rising demand, strengthen its supply capabilities, and support the company's long-term vision of crossing ₹1,000 Cr in annual revenues by 2028.

The additional capacity will enhance Mitsu's ability to serve its growing customer base across segments such as Industrial packaging, Hospital Furniture parts, Infrastructure components and emergency handling solutions. With this expansion, Mitsu's total operational capacity will increase from approximately. 28,424 MT/year to approx. 29,079 MT/year, further improving its ability to address new product demand and ensure faster turnaround for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The investment of approximately ₹85 lakh, fully financed through internal accruals, will be utilised for the purchase of advanced machinery aimed at optimising productivity and ensuring superior product quality. This aligns with the company's focus on sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and market diversification.

The expansion also reflects Mitsu's proactive approach toward maintaining supply-chain resilience and staying ahead of increasing demand from end-user industries such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, dyes, agrochemicals, disinfectants, and hospital and infrastructure furniture.

Reflecting on the Development, Mr Jagdish Dedhia, Chairman of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited, said, "This capacity enhancement marks another milestone in Mitsu's journey of continuous growth and innovation. As demand across our key business verticals continues to strengthen, this strategic investment ensures that we stay ahead of the curve by expanding production capabilities, improving delivery timelines, and exceeding customer expectations.

We firmly remain on track to achieve our targeted revenue milestone of ₹1,000 Cr by 2028, supported by consistent capacity expansions, product innovation, and growing engagement across domestic and global markets."

