Mitsu Chem Plast Honoured as "Master of Risk - Manufacturing (Small Cap)" 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (Mitsu) (BSE:540078), one of the leading global manufacturers of Blowmoulded & Injection Moulded products and a specialist in hospital furniture components, Infrastructure Products, Packaging Bottles Drums, Jerrycan, Pails and Caps, has been awarded the "Master of Risk - Manufacturing" under Small Cap Category at the 11th India Risk Management Awards, organized by CNBC-TV18.

The award ceremony took place on May 7, 2025 in Mumbai, where CNBC-TV18 honoured Mitsu Chem Plast for its outstanding risk management practices. The award was presented by Ms. Lata of CNBC-TV18 and Mr. Sanjeev Mantri, Managing Director of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.

The event brought together leading organizations from across India, including representatives from Wipro, the Tata Group, Hindustan Zinc, Axis Bank, All Cargo, and HPCL, to recognize excellence in identifying, mitigating, and managing business risks. It was a proud moment for Mitsu Chem Plast to be honoured with this award in front of these industry leaders.

Mitsu Chem Plast, is honoured for its proactive risk-management framework, which underpins its operations in hospital furniture components, infrastructure products, and industrial packaging solutions.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Jagdish Dedhia, Chairman of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited said, "We are proud that our commitment to the highest standards of risk management has been honoured by such an esteemed jury. Receiving the "Master of Risk - Manufacturing (Small Cap)" award in the presence of industry leaders like Wipro, the Tata Group, Hindustan Zinc, Axis Bank, All Cargo, and HPCL is a true testament to our forward-thinking approach, anticipating risks and transforming them into opportunities for long-term success.

As we navigate an increasingly complex business environment, we remain dedicated to staying prepared, resilient, and agile at every level of our organization. We extend heartfelt thanks to CNBC-TV18, the India Risk Management Awards team, and the jury panel for this incredible recognition, and to our employees, partners, and stakeholders for their unwavering support.

This award not only celebrates our achievements to date but also inspires us to continue building a future grounded in proactive, responsible risk management."

