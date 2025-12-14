Mizoram gets its first rail-carried consignment of cars

Aizawl/New Delhi, Dec 14 Mizoram's Sairang Railway Station handled its first-ever direct inward automobile rake, carrying 119 Maruti cars from Changsari near Guwahati.

This historic movement will enhance vehicle availability in Aizawl, reduce dependence on long road transport, and benefit Mizoram’s automobile sector, including dealers, service providers, and customers, marking a significant step in the state’s infrastructural and economic development, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways on Sunday.

This achievement reflects the Indian Railways’ commitment to expanding connectivity, supporting regional development, and fostering inclusive growth across the country, the statement said.

The Bairabi-Sairang railway line is a major infrastructure milestone for Mizoram. Carved meticulously through challenging terrain, the line stretches over 51.38 km and passes through 45 tunnels. This railway line plays a very important role in supporting the region’s strategic integration with the rest of the country.

The railway line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13. On this occasion, he flagged off the Rajdhani Express between Aizawl (Sairang) and Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal), the Mizoram Express between Aizawl (Sairang) and Guwahati, and an Express train between Aizawl (Sairang) and Kolkata. This marked Mizoram’s full integration into India’s national rail network.

Passenger response to the new train services has been very encouraging. All three trains are running with high occupancy, i.e. the Sairang-Anand Vihar Terminal Rajdhani Express at 147 per cent, the Sairang-Guwahati Mizoram Express at 115 per cent, and the Sairang-Kolkata Express at 139 per cent. Passengers find the trains convenient, pocket-friendly, and save significant time. Rail connectivity has improved the ease of travel to major cities and economic hubs. It has also enhanced access to education and medical facilities in nearby states.

Freight operations on the Bairabi-Sairang line began soon after the inauguration. The first freight movement on September 14 carried 21 cement wagons from Assam to Aizawl. Since then, the route has transported essential goods like cement, construction materials, automobiles, sand, and stone chips.

The first parcel consignment from Sairang was also booked on September 19, 2025, when Anthurium flowers were transported to Anand Vihar Terminal through the parcel van (Sairang–Anand Vihar Terminal Rajdhani Express). Between September 17 and December 12, a total of 17 rakes were handled. These developments show the line is becoming a reliable logistics corridor, lowering transport costs and supporting Mizoram’s economic and infrastructural growth, the statement added.

