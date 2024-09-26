MMRDA secures Rs 31,673 cr loan from PFC to fast-track Mumbai's infra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 : The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has successfully secured a loan of Rs 31,673.79 crores from the Power Finance Corporation (PFC).

According to MMRDA, this loan will fund nine key infrastructure projects that promise to transform the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's (MMR) transportation network, enhancing connectivity, boosting economic growth, and improving the overall quality of life for its citizens.

A formal agreement was signed on Wednesday between MMRDA and PFC, marking the financial closure of several critical infrastructure initiatives.

The loan is designed to cover 80 per cent of the total project costs, with the remaining 20 per cent being financed through government grants and contributions from MMRDA itself.

Out of the total sanctioned loan amount, Rs. 15,071 crores will be allocated specifically for the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel Project, an initiative aimed at drastically reducing travel time between these two bustling cities.

The project will help ease congestion along one of the busiest routes in the region, providing relief to thousands of commuters.

The remaining Rs 16,602.79 crores will be used to support eight other significant infrastructure projects, which include the construction of the Thane Coastal Road (Phase I), the extension of the Eastern Freeway from Ghatkopar to Thane, and the development of an elevated road from National Highway No. 4 to Katai Naka.

Additional projects under this loan facility include the construction of multiple creek bridges and access roads to connect Thane, Kharbao, Bhiwandi, and surrounding areas, as well as the development of elevated roads along the Eastern Express Highway and Kalyan Murbad Road.

The financial boost from PFC is expected to fast-track these projects, many of which are integral to Mumbai's long-term urban development strategy.

