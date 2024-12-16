Mobikwik IPO Allotment Status: Check Online via Link Intime and NSE Websites

Mobikwik's IPO has received a positive response from investors, with shares allotted to those who participated in the offering. If you applied for Mobikwik's IPO, you can check your allotment status. The company is performing well in the gray market, leading to expectations of a strong listing.

The current Gray Market Premium (GMP) stands at Rs 165. Mobikwik's position in the gray market is robust, and according to a report by Investors Gain, the IPO is trading at this premium today. Notably, there has been no change in the GMP for the past four days.

The price band for Mobikwik's IPO is set between Rs 265 and Rs 279 per share, with a total lot size of 53 shares. This means investors will need to invest Rs 14,787. The IPO was oversubscribed more than 100 times within three days, having opened for subscription from December 11 to December 13. The company successfully raised Rs 257.40 crore from anchor investors, with the anchor offering opening on December 10.

To check your allotment status, follow these steps:

Visit the official registrar's website or go directly to the URL: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/. Enter the company name. Provide your PAN, application number, or DP client ID. Click the submit button. Your allotment status will be displayed.

Alternatively, you can check your status on the NSE website:

Go to the NSE website or use this direct link: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp. Enter your details. Select MobiKwik Systems Limited. Enter your IPO application number. Your allotment details will appear once you submit the information.

(Note: This information is for general purposes regarding IPOs and should not be considered investment advice. It is essential to consult a knowledgeable or expert in the field before making any investment decisions.)