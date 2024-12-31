Model Actress Dipika Yadav becomes The winner of Miss Icon India 2024

New Delhi [India], December 31: Model Actress Dipika Yadav, from Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh state, has created history by becoming the winner of Miss Icon India 2024. At the same time, Yashika Sharma was the first runner-up and Asmi Antil was the second runner-up in this show.

As soon as Dipika won the crown, she first remembered her parents and family and thanked the owners of Icon Fillers Academy Ashish Kumar Dhakad and Nisha Yadav, show director and choreographer Sezal Pawar, Icon Fillers Academy director Priya Gupta and the entire team. Along with this, she also thanked Dr. Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani, owner of Madhani Finance and Entertainment Company. The Miss Icon India show was organized by Icon Fillers Academy on 29 December 2024 at Golden Banquet Noida in the capital Delhi. Many models took part in this show and Dr. Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani was the chief guest and many big personalities were present as chief guest, jury member, guest of honor.

It is known that Model Actress Dipika Yadav has been the winner of Miss Delhi NCR in the year 2024. Dipika Yadav has been successful in many ramp walks, fashion shows. Recently, Dipika’s charm has also been seen in the Asian Fashion Week held in Jaipur from 13 to 16 December 2024.

After winning the crown of Miss Icon India, model actress Dipika Yadav is now ready to show her flair in Bollywood.

With winning the crown, model actress Dipika has got the support of Dr. Nikesh Tarachand Jain Madhani, owner of Madhani Finance and Entertainment Company. And Dipika has got the green signal to launch new projects, web series and music albums of Madhani Entertainment.

Dr. Nikesh Jain Madhani keeps giving opportunities to new faces every day. Dr. Madhani keeps appearing as the chief guest, sponsor in many events, many shows and keeps getting honored in one program after another. Recently he also produced the O Mere Humdum music album. He has also financed many movies. An IPO is also going to be launched in the stock market in Mumbai in the name of Madhani Finance. Mr. Madhani has also financed some films of many good banners which are going to be released soon.

According to information received from sources, the beauty of model actress Dipika Yadav will attract the audience in many upcoming projects in Bollywood. She is going to participate in the shooting of many music videos.

