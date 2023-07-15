Modern Crew Sets New Standard with Eco-Friendly Bamboo Vest & Loungewear Line

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 15: Innovative men's innerwear and loungewear brand, Modern Crew, has recently unveiled its latest collection featuring distinctive men’s vests and men’s lounge pants pyjamas made from eco-friendly bamboo fabric. With its commitment to originality and superior fabric composition, Modern Crew once again impresses by combining comfort and durability in its products.

The fashion industry has a longstanding struggle with environmental impact and pollution. Recognizing this challenge, Modern Crew sought to create a sustainable solution that seamlessly integrates fashion and eco-consciousness. By utilizing bamboo fabric, the brand has successfully developed a line of vests and pyjamas that not only meets world-class standards but also significantly reduces its ecological footprint.

Bamboo is renowned for being one of the softest and lightest natural fibers, and naturally anti-odour. Bamboo fabric is also 40% better than cotton when it comes to managing sweat. Its eco-friendly and biodegradable properties make it an ideal choice for the environmentally conscious consumer. In contrast, cotton cultivation often involves the use of countless pesticides and large amounts of water.

Since their launch in May 2020, Modern Crew has embraced sustainability as a crucial factor and it started with their first product launch i.e. the men’s underwear collection - Next Skin Men’s Briefs and Next Skin Men’s Trunks. These products use micro modal. Micro modal fabric is synthesized from Beechwood trees and is also known for its eco-friendliness as it consumes up to 90% less natural resources than a cotton crop.This fabric also has a luxurious feel, lightness and great moisture-wicking abilities making it perfect for the Indian climate.

Expressing their excitement about the new product launch, Saurabh Bisht and Shivesh Verma, the co-founders of Modern Crew, shared, "We are thrilled to introduce our new bamboo fabric range of Men’s Vests and pyjamas in Men’s loungewear category! This collection isfor today’s modern men who are looking for premium, comfortable products with an understated elegant look. Sustainability is the need of the hour -it is not just a trend but a responsibility we must embrace to protect our planet and future.Through our brand, we strive to create fashion-forward garments that prioritize eco-friendly materials."

Modern Crew aims to redefine comfort as the new norm for men, whether in their innerwear or loungewear. The Bamboo Men’s Vests can be purchased on the Modern Crew website (https://moderncrew.in), with product prices starting at Rs 399, and the lounge pants starting from Rs. 1399.

