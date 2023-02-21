Modern International School holds triple ceremony honoring founder, Celebrating student achievements, and expanding facilities

The Modern International School in Dwarka, New Delhi, held a triple ceremony on February 17th, 2023, to honour its founder chairperson, celebrate its students' accomplishments, and expand its facilities. The event began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the statue of the school's founder and chairperson, Shushma Nigam, who passed away last year. She was a visionary educator who believed in providing quality education to all children, regardless of their economic or social background.

The ceremony was attended by founder chairman B.N. Nigam, school management, current and former students, and faculty members, who paid their respects to the chairperson and reminisced about her contributions to the school and the education sector. The wreath-laying ceremony was a solemn moment of reflection on Sushma Nigam's vision and legacy and her contribution to the school's growth and success.

The event was graced by the presence of the school's chief guest, Parvesh Verma, Member of Parliament (MP) from West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Mahabal Mishra, Ex-MP, West Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Ex-Mayor (MCD) & Counsellor, and Bhawana Gaur, MLA, Palam, who are prominent politicians who praised the school's efforts to foster well-rounded students and commended the students for their remarkable achievements.

The second part of the event was the inauguration of the Wall of Fame, a gallery that showcased the achievements of the school's students in various fields such as academics, sports, the arts, and community service. The Wall of Fame was an impressive display of the school's commitment to nurturing well-rounded students who could excel in different areas of life. The students whose achievements were featured on the Wall of Fame expressed their gratitude to their teachers and parents for their support and encouragement.

The final part of the ceremony was the foundation-laying ceremony for a new 1,000-seat auditorium on the school campus. The auditorium, which is expected to be completed by next year, will be a state-of-the-art facility that will serve as a venue for various school events such as debates, cultural programs, and seminars. The new auditorium is also expected to benefit the wider community.

While talking to the Chairman, B.N. Nigam, he said that his vision for the school is based on the belief that education is the key to unlocking the potential of every child. He has always been passionate about providing a nurturing and stimulating environment for students that encourages them to reach their full potential. Nigam firmly believes that education is not just about academic excellence but also about holistic development. Therefore, the school places a strong emphasis on sports, the arts, and community service to ensure that the students are well-rounded individuals who can excel in any field they choose.

"Modern International School strives to instill in their students a love of learning, critical thinking skills, and a commitment to social responsibility." Our goal is to produce students who are not only well-educated but also well-rounded individuals who are ready to make a positive impact in the world. We believe that education is not just about academics but also about the development of character and values. Our school will foster a culture of respect, responsibility, and integrity where students learn to be good citizens and responsible leaders.

Our vision and mission are the foundation upon which our school is built. "We have a clear direction and purpose, and they remind us of the important work that we do each day," added Dr Gaurav Nigam, Vice Chairman, Modern International School, a well-known educationist, paediatrician, and author.

Speaking at the event, the school's director, Dr Priya Mathur, said, "This triple ceremony is a testament to our school's commitment to excellence in education." We honour our founder and chairperson, who inspired us to strive for excellence; we celebrate our students' achievements, which inspire us to do better; and we expand our facilities to provide better opportunities for our students and the community. "We thank everyone who has supported us in this journey and look forward to continuing to serve our students and the community."

The school's principal, Sima J. Singh, expressed her gratitude for the school's chief guests. She also thanked the school's management, faculty members, students, and parents for their unwavering support and dedication to the school's growth and success.

The triple ceremony at the Modern International School was a grand success, highlighting the school's rich legacy, its commitment to academic and holistic excellence, and its dedication to community service. The event was a reflection of the school's values, and it was an inspiring moment for everyone present. The school's management, faculty members, and students thanked everyone who had contributed to the success of the event and looked forward to the completion of the new auditorium, which would enhance the school's facilities and provide better opportunities for the students and the community.

