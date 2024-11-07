Modern wound care products put patients healing first

ATK

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 7: Wounds affect the skin but are not just physical injuries. Wounds can deeply impact a person's life, affecting their well-being, mobility, and mental health. Recognizing the significance of effective wound care in improving patients' lives, Human BioSciences is leading the charge in revolutionizing wound care bringing modern wound treatments to facilities across India and the world.

When you think of traditional wound care, likely gauze wrappings, lots of pain and changing dressings multiple times a day come to mind. This is an old way of caring for wounds that still persists despite leading to poor results for many people.Traditional products like antiseptics and wet-dry gauze have been shown to delay healing and lead to chronic wounds. There is no way that having a chronic slow healing wound does not also affect a person's mental health and longevity.

Modern wound treatments such as bioactive collagen-based dressings aim to lessen pain and frequency of changes which has been proven to contribute to faster healing and improved overall quality of life for patients and caregivers. "We understand the profound impact of wounds on people from all walks of life. We believe that Every Patient Matters and Every Wound Matters and have been dedicated in product advancement and distribution near and far to reach as many people as possible," Rohan Jain, President of Human BioSciences.

Through continuous innovation and development, HBS has introduced advanced wound care products such as SkinTemp and Medifil. These products revolutionized the wound care industry in the 90's. Collagen wound products have shown an incredible ability to optimize healing and patient comfort. These continue to grow in popularity because they are appropriate in a variety of different wound environments such as drainage amounts, different depths and several different wound causes like diabetes, burns, circulation issues and pressure injuries.

The impact of HBS's products is best illustrated through real-life stories of individuals who have benefited from their treatments. Stories highlight how SkinTemp and Medifil have transformed patients' lives, reducing pain and discomfort, accelerating healing, and restoring mobility. Through the case studies found on the HBS website you can see how the use of our products have prevented gangrene toes from amputation, massive skin loss after burn injuries were restored to full function, surgical sites compromised with infection were salvaged. The stories are plentiful and listed at https://humanbiosciences.com/wound-care-case-studies/

Collaborating with healthcare providers and encouraging patients and practitioners alike to consider collagen-based products for effective wound management. Early and efficient care upon injury can improve patient outcomes. By leveraging the latest in wound care also drives cost savings and reduces the risk of complications associated with untreated or poorly managed wounds.

For supplies and purchasing information contact: india-info@humanbiosciences.com

About Human BioSciences

Human BioSciences, Inc. is a global biotechnology company specializing in collagen-based products for wound care management. Dr. Manoj Jain founded HBS in 1990 with Kollagen™ technology, pioneering advanced wound care with native non-hydrolyzed Type-1 bovine collagen in its purest form with three delivery modes: SkinTemp® II Collagen Sheets, Medifil® II Collagen Particles, and Collatek® Collagen Gel. HBS is planning global expansion with joint venture partnerships in countries like Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Germany, UAE, Qatar, Vietnam and Pakistan, some of which are already signed while others are in ongoing discussions. HBS continues engineering breakthroughs daily with innovative product development, manufacturing advancements, and distribution through facilities in the USA and India, while expanding its global partnerships.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor