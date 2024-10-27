Modi 3.0 "science push" aimed at realising Viksit Bharat: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], October 27 : Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Sunday laid out the government's bold and strategic vision for the country's science and technology sectors and said that Modi 3.0 "science push" is aimed at realising 'Viksit Bharat'.

From launching a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund to support Space StartUps to introducing the Bio E3 policy aimed at creating a bioeconomy, the Modi government's major initiatives in the first 100 days of its third term signify its commitment to advancing India's role on the global innovation stage, the Minister said, according to a release.

The Minister highlighted that these initiatives not only bolster India's scientific prowess but also contribute to a sustainable, self-reliant economy that can withstand global shifts in industry and resources.

Emphasizing the speed at which India has embraced major reforms in science and technology, Singh said, "In the first 100 days of Prime Minister Modi's third term, we have laid the groundwork for transformative changes in science, technology, and innovation," he said.

The MoS (Independent Charge) pointed out that the Prime Minister's vision prioritises long-term, out-of-the-box initiatives to ensure India's leadership in critical domains like space exploration, biotechnology, and meteorology.

Singh also highlighted the Union Cabinet's announcement of a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund exclusively for the space sector. This fund, approved by the Cabinet, is part of a broader plan to leverage India's growing base of nearly 300 space startups. In the span of just a few years, India has seen a remarkable shift in its space ecosystem, following the government's decision to open the sector to private players, the release said.

According to Singh, this decision has helped unlock India's potential, allowing it to grow from a single-digit startup presence to an ecosystem with hundreds of space tech companies today.

"India's space economy will play a critical role in our country's growth," Singh noted, referencing the global recognition India has garnered from achievements like the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He further highlighted the Gaganyaan mission, India's first human crewed space mission which will include a female robot test flight as a final dress rehearsal before sending human astronauts into space. "Our advancements are not just about joining the ranks of other spacefaring nations, but also about leading with innovation, precision, and reliability," he added.

With the Bio E3 policy, Singh underscored a vision for a "bio-driven" future, asserting that the next industrial revolution will stem from bioeconomy initiatives rather than traditional manufacturing. The policy, which covers Biotechnology for Environment, Economy, and Employment, is designed to create self-sufficiency in resources while reducing dependency on imports. A key objective, he explained, is the shift from petroleum-based resources to biofuel alternatives, enabling waste-to-fuel transformations and other sustainable practices.

"Our natural resources, including rich bioresources along the Himalayas and a 7,500-Kilometre coastline, position us uniquely to drive this revolution," Singh said. "We're tapping into the biotechnology potential of the regions, ensuring economic growth that is both inclusive and environmentally sustainable."

Jitendra Singh also announced significant updates on Mission Mausam, an initiative launched within the first 100 days of Modi's third term, aimed at enhancing the accuracy of meteorological forecasts. The mission, which integrates space and IT technologies, allows India to provide real-time, actionable weather forecasts, not only for India but also for neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Reflecting on India's legacy in meteorology, he acknowledged that the sector has struggled to receive adequate investment until recently. "Now, we're not just forecasting the weather. We're helping citizens understand the implications of weather events and prepare accordingly," he said.

New AI-driven applications will allow for hyper-local, hour-by-hour forecasts for farmers and other stakeholders who depend on reliable predictions. "Our aim is to deliver global-standard forecasts and move towards predictive models that empower our agricultural sector," Singh emphasised.

A cornerstone of India's approach under Prime Minister Modi is an all-encompassing strategy where scientific disciplines converge to produce more impactful outcomes, Singh noted,. He highlighted that such collaboration is essential to achieving India's broader developmental goals, with the science and tech sectors working cohesively to drive transformative results.

