Modi 3.0: Top industry chambers gear up for next phase of developmental journey

New Delhi, June 12 The entire ecosystem of industry, trade and financial markets is re-energised with the beginning of the new government amid policy continuity, top trade and industry chambers have said.

According to Assocham, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country will be steered to greater heights, maintaining the fastest pace of growth among the major economies of the world.

Sanjay Nayar, Assocham President, said PM Modi has rekindled the national resolve to become the third-largest economy.

Assocham is looking forward to the forthcoming regular budget of the new government, which should serve as a clear indicator of policy directions and priorities of the NDA government.

According to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the new government can usher in the next phase of reforms to make the most of the global opportunities and build on the robust fundamentals of the Indian economy.

This is a pivotal moment for the nation, and the Indian industry is keen to work with the government to further accelerate the developmental journey of the nation, according to Sanjiv Puri, President, CII.

Anish Shah, President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), said the third-consecutive term for the NDA paves the way for continuity in the reform agenda.

As India looks towards becoming the third-largest economy globally, a stable government at the Centre will further strengthen the economic landscape and help us achieve this feat within the next few years, Shah said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor