Tamil Nadu: AICCC condemns attack on Manipur Churches, holds massive protest in support of Christians

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 : The All India Christian Churches Council (AICCC), on Sunday, held a massive protest at the Chennai Collector Office in Parrys, Chennai, to take security measures to protect Churches that were attacked in the Manipur violence.

National President-Founder of the AICCC, Bishop B Mohandas headed the protest. Additionally, Christian Community National High-level leaders based in the Taluk district of Tamil Nadu along with the circle community members participated in the protest wearing black clothes.

More than 400 members of various Christian organisations participated in the protest holding a board that said, "Save Manipur Christians and Churches".

"We Christian community peoples gathered here to condemn the current situation in Manipur in support of our community peoples. Central Government should take necessary action immediately to save the Christian peoples", said Winson, AICCC President, South Chennai.

Adding further, Winson said, "It has been more than 5 weeks since prayers were offered at the churches in Manipur. They are closed and some of them have been damaged".

Additionally, the AICCC president urged the central government to take action to protect the Christian community located in Manipur.

"Even after this if the Central Government does not take any action to save the Christian community people, then they will have to face a huge protest across Tamil Nadu", said Winson.

He added, "AICCC will also gather all the Christian communities and organisations and protest across the country as well".

Significantly, in Manipur, violence broke out in May this year owing to the High Court's direction to include the Meite community in Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The Meiteis are a majority community in the state and they are mainly located around the capital Imphal and nearby areas. Due to their increased population and thereby, increased land requirements, they sought the status of ST.

Only STs can buy land in the hilly areas. The Meiteis, therefore, sought ST status to buy land in the hilly areas too.

Expressing disappointment over the same, the minority communities including the Naga and Kukis revolted against the HC's direction which later turned into massive violence.

