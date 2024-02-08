Moduco Development, Design and Construction Awards 2024 Celebrate Outstanding Achievements in the Construction Industry

The prestigious awards ceremony brings together industry leaders, professionals, and experts for recognition, insights, and networking.

Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 8: Moduco, a pioneering platform in the construction industry, hosted the Moduco Development, Design and Construction Awards 2024 at the Devee Grand Bay Hotel on 2nd February 2024. The event brought together the Top 50 real estate and construction industry leaders, professionals from Visakhapatnam, and experts around the nation for a night of recognition, insights, and networking.

The Moduco Awards 2024 showcased and honored outstanding achievements in Design, Development, and Construction. This prestigious ceremony aimed to highlight industry excellence and innovation while also providing a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

The evening commenced with introductions to Moduco and the Archify Platform, followed by an insightful presentation on Modular Construction by industry leaders. Attendees had the opportunity to gain valuable insights into the evolution of the construction industry and the role of modular construction in shaping its future.

A panel discussion on the Challenges of Traditional Construction and the Future added further depth to the event, with Jury and Experts Mr. Gopal Dwivedi (Livspace-deign head global), Mr. Ravi Ramchandani (Grandeur interiors), Ar. Shashi Rekha (Chennai), Ar. Anupa Reddy (Hyderabad), Ar. Hiten Patel (Surat), Mr Suresh Chandra Tripathi (precast expert with 23+ years of experience), and Mr. Pritesh Soni (director Moduco) share their perspectives and engage in meaningful dialogue. The presence of these esteemed industry dignitaries added to the prestige of the occasion.

The Awards and Recognition ceremony was the focal point of the evening, celebrating outstanding contributions in various categories within the construction industry. Winners, celebrated entrepreneurs in their own right, were celebrated for their exceptional work in Design, Development, and Construction, highlighting their commitment to excellence.

Ms. Pragna Krishna, Director of Sales at Moduco, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, saying, “We are thrilled to bring together the brightest minds and innovators in the construction industry at the Moduco Awards 2024. This event not only recognizes excellence but also serves as a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration.”

The event concluded on a high note with CEO Founder Naitik Lakhani, for all industry performers to adapt to the new methodologies and share the knowledge with their customers, clients, and vendors. This was followed by Dinner, providing attendees with additional opportunities for networking and collaboration.

Moduco is grateful for the support and contribution of their Associate Partners- Ajay Manchukonda and Janesh Shah (Vizag), Jolly Banerji (Chennai), Piyush Mehta and Rajesh KM (Bengaluru), Kaustubh Prasad (Delhi), Roupya Ranjan Sahoo (Orissa), Edmundo Villarreal and

Jackelin Reynoso: Monterrey-Mexico, Ricardo Montoya: Texas-USA, Mannie Makhathini: Nevada-USA, Cornfiotec by RRC Hotels, in making this event a resounding success.

Awardees:

Style Plus Structure, Ar. Srinivas

Project Inc, Ar. Aditya

Vaisakh, Mr. Ramakrishna

GEV, Mr. Venkat Veeramachaneni

RMC Ultratech, Visak, Mr. Babji

Qube 6, Mr. Rajesh Agarwal

August Infra, Mr. P Harish

Navaratna Estates, Mr Suresh Jain

Alliance Spaces, Mr. Abhishek Dutta

Hanu Reddy Realty, Mr. Daniel Sushendhar

About Moduco

Moduco is a pioneering platform in the construction industry, committed to driving innovation and excellence. Through their Archify Platform, Moduco brings together real estate and construction industry leaders, professionals, and experts to collaborate, exchange knowledge, and shape the future of the industry. Moduco hosts the prestigious Moduco Development, Design, and Construction Awards to recognize outstanding achievements within the construction industry.

