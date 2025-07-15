Moglix Forays into the Energy Sector with DRG Industries 'Next-Gen Bitumen Facility

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 15: Moglix, one of Asia's largest B2B e-commerce and supply chain technology companies, has announced the inauguration of its greenfield bitumen processing facility under DRG Industries, the manufacturing arm of Moglix. Located in Kosi Kalan, Mathura, the facility is set to commence commercial production in July 2025. This marks a strategic step in Moglix's commitment to powering India's infrastructure transformation with future-ready, sustainable materials.

India's vision of Viksit Bharat hinges on developing infrastructure that is not only expansive but also durable, safe, and sustainable. With the world's second-largest road network, the next frontier for India lies in enhancing road quality and longevitywhile simultaneously addressing environmental impact and safety.

Road safety remains a national priority. As the country targets a significant reduction in road-related incidents by 2030, materials that deliver long-term surface integrity and reduce deterioration risks are essential. Moglix's entry into bitumen manufacturing is anchored in this vision of building safer, smarter roads.

Through DRG Industries, Moglix will produce a new generation of value-added, high-performance bitumen productsincluding polymer-modified bitumen, microsurfacing-grade emulsions, and hard binders. These solutions are engineered to extend road life, minimize maintenance cycles, and reduce total carbon footprint.

One of the facility's key offeringsmicrosurfacingis globally recognized for sealing surface cracks, improving road friction, and increasing durability. When compared to traditional resurfacing, microsurfacing can double pavement life while reducing carbon emissions by up to 44%.

To further localize innovation, Moglix is investing in indigenous R&D to develop bitumen solutions tailored to India's diverse terrain, traffic patterns, and climate zones.

Rahul Garg, Founder & CEO, Moglix, said, "Our roads are the veins of Viksit Bharat. Building them stronger and smarter requires materials that are not only durable but sustainable. DRG Industries is our commitment to building roads that last longer, perform better, and serve morewith responsibility at the core."

Spread across 3.5 acres, the DRG Industries facility integrates advanced Denimotech mills, fully automated processing lines, and a dedicated in-house R&D center. With an installed monthly processing capacity of over 28,000 MT, the facility positions Moglix as a key player in India's evolving bitumen ecosystem.

The facility uses biomass-fueled, carbon-neutral high-efficiency boilers equipped with scrubber systems and filter bags, making the heating process significantly more sustainable and aligned with Moglix's ESG roadmap.

Strategically located to serve northern and central India, the plant will support infrastructure projects across Uttar Pradesh, NCR, Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and also cater to export markets such as Nepal.

In addition to bolstering India's infrastructure ambitions, the facility is expected to generate local employment and strengthen the regional SME ecosystem through vendor and contractor partnerships.

As a greenfield project, DRG Industries exemplifies Moglix's capability to design, develop, and operationalize industrial infrastructure that is scalable, sustainable, and aligned with national priorities. The company plans to expand its bitumen manufacturing footprint across India.

Moglix is one of Asia's leading B2B commerce companies, transforming how manufacturing and infrastructure businesses manage procurement and supply chain operations. With a digital-first approach, Moglix provides integrated solutions across sourcing, financing, logistics, and technology to enable greater efficiency and cost optimization.

Founded in 2015, Moglix serves over 1,000 large enterprises and 3,000+ factories across sectors such as automotive, energy, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. The company has built a strong ecosystem of suppliers and logistics partners, streamlining procurement across 50+ industrial categories.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor