New Delhi [India] September 26: As anticipation builds for the October 2nd launch of Jan Suraaj as an official political party, Mohammad Jamaluddin, Chairman and CEO of Premier Group, will be attending the event at the Veterinary College Ground in Patna. Originally from Bihar, Mohammad Jamaluddin's presence signifies a key alignment between his personal and philanthropic values and the vision of Jan Suraaj's founder, Prashant Kishore.

Mohammad Jamaluddin has long been a proponent of development focused on education, healthcare, and community upliftment, principles that also drive the Jan Suraaj movement. His Premier Knowledge City initiative in West Bengal, a township that sponsors the education of thousands of underprivileged kids, demonstrates his commitment to creating opportunities for growth, especially for underserved communities. In much the same way, Jan Suraaj has been working at the grassroots level in Bihar, with a focus on inclusive development and empowering citizens.

The October 2nd event marks a significant moment, not just for Bihar's political landscape but also because it coincides with Gandhi Jayanti, a day celebrating the birth of Mahatma Gandhi. Both Mohammad Jamaluddin and Prashant Kishore are avid believers in Gandhi's values of truth, inclusivity, and grassroots empowerment. The teachings of Gandhi serve as a guiding principle for Jan Suraaj, making the launch on Gandhi Jayanti a powerful statement of their shared commitment to these ideals.

In a recent statement, Mohammad Jamaluddin expressed his full support for Prashant Kishore's developmental model and vision for Bihar. “As someone who grew up in Bihar, I resonate with Prashant Kishore's mission for the state. His approach to development and governance is exactly what Bihar needs to reach its potential,” Mohammad Jamaluddin said.

His participation in the event is more than symbolic—it reflects the shared belief that lasting development must come from empowering people at the grassroots level. Mohammad Jamaluddin's business success, spanning countries like Vietnam, Hong Kong, China, and the USA, has not diminished his dedication to his home state. Through both his business ventures and philanthropic efforts, he remains focused on contributing to India's growth, especially in regions that have been historically underserved.

Mohammad Jamaluddin's endorsement of Jan Suraaj comes at a critical time, as the movement transitions into a political party. His involvement suggests an alignment of values between the business and social sectors, both aiming to foster inclusive development. As Prashant Kishore looks to propel Bihar into one of India's top five states, the support of figures like Mohammad Jamaluddin underscores the broad appeal of his approach.

With the official launch of Jan Suraaj just days away, all eyes are on the movement's potential to bring meaningful change to Bihar. The presence of leaders like Mohammad Jamaluddin, who have both a deep connection to the state and a track record of social impact, suggests that the vision behind Jan Suraaj is resonating with a wide audience.

