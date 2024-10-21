Mohanji honoured with Environmental Recognition by Deputy Minister Narend Singh of South African Government

MohanJi Foundation

New Delhi [India], October 21: Renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Mohanji was awarded a prestigious environmental recognition by Deputy Minister Narend Singh of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment, Government of South Africa. The ceremony took place in Nonoti, near Durban, and highlighted Mohanji's impactful contributions to global sustainability and environmental conservation efforts.

Mohanji's recognition comes as a significant acknowledgment of his unwavering dedication to environmental protection through various grassroots initiatives. The award specifically honours his efforts in biodiversity conservation and food security improvement, with his global campaign to plant fruit trees in diverse ecosystems serving as a standout example. These initiatives not only nourish local communities but also support wildlife habitats, contributing to the overall health of the environment.

Deputy Minister Narend Singh praised Mohanji's vision and leadership, emphasising how his efforts align with South Africa's goals for environmental preservation and community development. "Mohanji's initiatives are a true reflection of the spirit of conservation and upliftment we strive to achieve in our country," the Deputy Minister stated.

Mohanji's Vision for Collective Environmental Responsibility

In his acceptance speech, Mohanji expressed deep gratitude for the recognition and underscored the importance of collective action in tackling global environmental challenges. "This award is not just a personal honour, it symbolises our shared responsibility to nurture the planet," he said, urging everyone to take proactive steps towards sustainability.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, environmental advocates, and community leaders who commended Mohanji's transformative work in fostering environmental resilience. His projects have empowered communities through sustainable agricultural practices and have brought attention to the role of grassroots movements in addressing ecological concerns.

A Global Impact on Sustainability

Mohanji's dedication to environmental stewardship is not limited to local initiatives. His commitment to sustainable agriculture and environmental advocacy has a global reach, with projects designed to encourage individuals and organizations alike to engage in meaningful actions for the betterment of the planet.

As the world faces increasingly urgent environmental challenges, Mohanji's recognition serves as a reminder of the critical role that individuals and communities play in promoting ecological harmony and sustainable livelihoods.

About Mohanji

Mohanji is a globally recognized humanitarian and philanthropist, devoted to raising awareness from selfishness to selflessness. His mission is to awaken kindness and compassion in the hearts of people and guide them towards the highest human values, such as kindness, compassion, and non-violence. His core message, "Be You," encourages individuals to understand, accept, and express their uniqueness in the world.

Mohanji has founded several global organizations, including the Mohanji Foundation, ACT Foundation, and Ammucare Charitable Trust, with a presence in over 90+ countries and registered foundations in more than 20 countries across six continents.

