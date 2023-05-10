New Delhi [India], May 10 (/SRV): The second season of India's most innovative and exclusive online art exhibition and competition, 'Moments of Art' was recently orgzed for artists around the world by Sagar's Art Stream that included a never seen before innovative exhibition video with visuals and voiceover explaining every art and introducing participating artists, this video received 20,000 + views on YouTube along with promotions on social media platforms. certificates, medals and brochures shall be disturbed post the event.

In this online exhibition, a total of 76 works of 48 participants from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Mauritius and Australia were seen. it is indeed an experience to view this kind of exhibition with a spectacular presentation on YouTube and imbibe the energy of each work!

"We thank all participants in making this event a success and we look forward to season 3 of Moments of Art online exhibition to do some more amazing work for the artist community," said the founder of Sagar's Art Stream; Romendra Sagar in his interview.

Sagar's Art Stream is an art and artists focused company founded by a senior eminent artist Romendra Sagar with an aim to help artists with unique skills and talent get the exposure they deserve. The company has senior marketing talents who are art curators and understand art well; Pupul Sagar Pushkarna and Vikram Rawal with over 20 years of combined experience in advertising, digital marketing and art curation and selling art. They help brands grow and have also successfully curated, marketed, and sold paintings to art collectors and art lovers around the world, they are highly appreciated for using their modern tools and digital techniques to highlight talented artists around the world! Pupul and Vikram further add - "Our goal is to help artists and art grow across borders, it's very important to also make artists get a sense of accomplishment when they enter or exist in this industry. We look forward to orgzing extensive art exhibitions, both online and offline in the coming times with a recipe that will let artists feel special, observed and deserved."

The 'star participants' participating in this exclusive initiative are Jaspreet Mohan Singh, Arpita Goel, Himanshi Arya, Devangna Tiwari Malhotra, Dr l Kumar Banga, Sudha Rajendran, Ram Krishna Agarwal, Bhavya AC, Dr Shipra Bhatia, Arun kumar Pathak, Maita Vellin, Jay Narayan Sharma, Msha gulati rajyagor, Suruchi kumara, Sarojini Datta, Gauri Mehta, Apoorva Hans, Samieraa Yusuf, Varsha Singh, Himesh Chauhan, Khadija Tul Kubra, Ayushman Das, Bhavika Rajesh Kumar Gohil, Kitty Dhupar, Monalisa Baidya, Dhritiparna Sarkar, Shiv Agarwal, Tasnova Hossain, Rowena Pereira, Revathi S, Mrini Gorla, Chhaya Verma, Pawan Bhandari, Simmi Kapoor, Collins Osemeke, Swati Paul, Shilpashree Prashanth, Panchali Majumdar, Akansha Bansiwal, Shashwati Prajapati, Bansa Jeewat, Swati Goel, Tshq Pratap Singh, Sukhandeep Kaur, Pinki Ray, Farhan Abu Talib, Dr Dinesh Chandra Agarwal, Annie Sood

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@SAGARSARTSTREAM

This story has been provided by SRV. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/SRV)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor