Moneycontrol to Congregate a Confluence of Leading Entrepreneurial Voices with 'Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6: Moneycontrol, India's leading financial news platform, is proud to present Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023, a premier event streamlined to incubate a sustainable and resilient startup ecosystem in India. The conclave, scheduled for July 7th, 2023, in Bengaluru, will congregate policymakers, investors, and founders among India's leading startups, Silicon Valley giants, nascent entrepreneurs, to engage in meaningful investment dialogue.

The startup landscape positions the entrepreneur in the eye of the hurricane on the arrival of any business complexity. Amidst recent challenges of a funding squeeze and a wave of layoffs, Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023 shall serve as a beacon of resilience, for flourishing entrepreneurs, their diligent teams and spotlight the current state of the startup landscape. The event will explore whether the dream run for start-ups is over while discussing strategies to overcome impending obstacles. In the fostered community, stakeholders shall devise pathways to scale and escalate, via multiple panel discussions and interviews.

Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023 will feature insightful conversations led by esteemed attendees - NR Narayana Murthy, Co-founder of Infosys, Vinod Khosla, renowned VC investor in Open AI; T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor of RBI; Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha; Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera; Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach of the Indian National Badminton Team; Vaidyanathan V, MD and CEO at IDFC FIRST Bank; Rajan Anandan and Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Directors at Peak XV Partners; Vishal Dhupar, Asia South MD of Nvidia, among many others. Towards the culmination, a focused session will be conducted by Wall Street Bestselling Author, Nir Eyal, on how to become 'Indistractable'.

Among the speakers, are brilliant founders of India's most established startups, which include Zerodha, PhonePe, PB Fintech, Razorpay, Groww, Meesho, Oxyzo and BillDesk. The conclave will also have a one-of-its-kind session on digital public infrastructure, a uniquely Indian achievement.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Puneet Singhvi, CEO, Digital & President, Corporate Strategy at Network18 Media & Investments Limited- "We are delighted to announce the inaugural of Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023, a gathering that brings together esteemed thought leaders, policymakers, and passionate startup enthusiasts. The conclave aims to delve into the intricacies of nurturing India's vibrant startup ecosystem by exploring the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. This event exemplifies the tremendous potential that arises from collaboration, innovation, and collective effort. With this we truly believe "ToughGetGoing"

Moneycontrol has consistently played a pivotal role in nurturing the startup community as an invaluable partner with engaging narratives that encompass tales of innovation, success, failure, and resilience, through which, Moneycontrol has been at the forefront of amplifying the entrepreneurial spirit.

Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2023 is presented by IDFC First Bank and powered by peak XV. The event will take place in The Ritz Carlton, Bengaluru, on July 7th, 2023 from 9:00 am onwards. The conclave will be livestreamed as well.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.startupconclave.co.in

