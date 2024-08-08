Moneycontrol to Congregate Leading Voices at 'Startup Conclave 2024': Navigating Resilience and Innovation in India's Startup Ecosystem

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 8: Moneycontrol, India's leading financial news platform, is proud to announce the second edition of the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2024. This premier event, set for August 9th, 2024, at ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru, is dedicated to fostering a sustainable and resilient startup ecosystem in India. The conclave will bring together a diverse group of policymakers, investors, leading startup founders, industry leaders, and emerging entrepreneurs for an engaging exchange of ideas and strategic insights.

* The event will witness attendance by Priyank Kharge, Amitabh Kant, Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Sumer Juneja, Sameer Nigam, Sriharsha Majety, Sanjay Nayar, Bhavin Pandya, and many more.

* The event will spotlight conversations on the resilience and adaptability of the Indian startup ecosystem, AI advancements, regulatory challenges, and more.

* The event is scheduled for August 9th, 2024, at ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru.

Following a challenging two-year funding winter, India's startup landscape is witnessing a remarkable resurgence marked by increased profitability, late-stage funding, a vibrant secondary market, and numerous tech IPOs. Themed "PERSIST | RESET | REBUILD," this year's conclave will emphasize the resilience and adaptability of startups in the face of an AI-driven world and evolving regulatory frameworks. The event will delve into the future of India's startup ecosystem, providing essential insights for the next wave of entrepreneurial success.

Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2024 will host a series of insightful sessions led by prominent figures such as Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Minister for IT-BT and Science & Technology; Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa; Dr EkroopCaur, Secretary to Karnataka Government, Department of Electronics Information Technology Biotechnology and Science & Technology; Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health; Sumer Juneja, Head of India and EMEA at SoftBank; Sameer Nigam, Co-Founder and CEO of PhonePe; Sriharsha Majety, Co-Founder of Swiggy; Sanjay Nayar, Founder and Chairman of Sorin Investments; Bhavin Pandya, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Games24x7; Nabendu Das, Chief of Engineering, Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd; Rishi Das, Co-Founder, IndiQube; Ajay Joseph, Head of Sales Channel & SMB, Digital Media India & SA, Adobe; Abhishek Chakraborty, CEO, DTDC Express; Shailesh Lakhani, MD, Peak XV Partners.

Moneycontrol has been instrumental in nurturing the startup community, sharing compelling narratives of innovation, success, failure, and resilience. Through initiatives like the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave, the platform continues to champion the entrepreneurial spirit and support the growth of India's dynamic startup ecosystem.

To secure your spot at this event, register here: Get You Pass

Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2024 is supported by Banking Partner IDFC FIRST Bank - Always You First, Exclusive Logistics Partner DTDC, VC Partner Peak XV, Workplace Partner, IndiQube Associate Partners Games24x7, Share.Market, Adobe, Tally, Reliance India Limited, State Partner KITS, Luxury Partner Da Milano Italia and Event Technology Partner Townhall. The event will commence at 10:00 AM on August 9th, 2024, at ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru, and will be livestreamed for a global audience.

For more information, please visit the official website: Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2024

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor