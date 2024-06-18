Monkey Ads and Studios Combines CGI Brilliance and Performance Marketing at 21by72 Startup Summit

New Delhi (India), June 18: The recent 21by72 Startup Summit saw a multitude of startups and established businesses come together to showcase their innovations and ideas. Among the standout participants was Monkey Ads and Studios, a digital marketing agency that captivated attendees with two vibrant stalls, each highlighting a different facet of their expertise.

The first stall by Monkey Ads and Studios was dedicated to performance marketing, a testament to their capability in turning brands into a keyword. Attendees were treated to detailed presentations and interactive sessions that demonstrated the effectiveness of data-driven marketing strategies. The team showed real-life examples of brands that have skyrocketed in visibility and engagement thanks to their meticulous performance marketing efforts. The stall served as a live testament to the transformative power of targeted digital marketing.

The second stall was a hub of creativity, focusing on content marketing. Monkey Ads and Studios showcased their impressive portfolio, including CGI videos, ad films, documentaries, and podcasts. This stall was particularly popular, with a live podcast session drawing a large audience. Visitors could see first-hand the process of creating engaging content, from ideation to execution. The live podcast was a highlight, featuring insightful discussions and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the world of digital content creation.

Their stalls not only attracted a significant number of visitors but also left a lasting impression on attendees. The blend of performance and content marketing expertise demonstrated the agency’s comprehensive approach to digital marketing.

Monkey Ads and Studios continue to set high standards in the industry, and their presence at the summit only solidified their reputation as a leading digital marketing agency in Surat.

