Moov Unveils 'Moov Cool': A Revolutionary Cold Therapy-Inspired Innovation for Active Lifestyle Related Pain Relief

New Delhi [India], June 13: Moov, India's leading pain relief brand, has launched 'Moov Cool', a revolutionary innovation inspired by cold therapy. Infused with the cooling power of menthol, the new product has been designed to offer relief from muscle and joint pain due to injuries, sprains, strains and muscle soreness associated with an active lifestyle.

According to the Reckitt Pain India DCG Demand Survey conducted in December 2021, with over 4000 respondents in India, nearly 8 per cent of respondents stated that their pain incidents are sports or exercise-related. Moov Cool addresses fitness-related injuries, including muscle soreness, sprains, and strains. Powered by menthol, Moov Cool provides an ice-like cooling sensation* that helps numb the affected area and starts working in 15 seconds**.

Commenting on the launch, Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director, Health & Nutrition, Reckitt South Asia said, "As one of India's most trusted pain relief brands, Moov has been helping Indians deal with their pains for decades. With changing lifestyles, sports and fitness-related injuries have become more common, and consumers are looking for innovative solutions for instant pain relief. To address these needs, we are delighted to introduce Moov Cool, a formula inspired by cold therapy that provides consumers relief from muscle and joint pains due to injuries such as sprains, strains, and muscle soreness. This launch is a testament to our commitment to offering the best solutions to meet our audience's evolving needs and further enhances our product innovation."

Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint MD & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India said, "Moov is bringing its cool therapy offerings for the first time in India, so we knew that the introduction of Moov Cool had to be impactful. With the focus being on fitness-related injuries, we dwelled into a dynamic world that spoke to fitness enthusiasts in a way that connected to them."

To further create awareness on the new offerings, Moov Cool has recently launched its TVC highlighting the role Moov Cool can play in the lives of fitness and sports enthusiasts' journey and help them become the best version of themselves by taking care of the pain.

Moov Cool is available across all leading offline and online retail stores across India in two convenient-to-use formats i.e. gels and sprays. The range includes a 10 g and 20 g Gel priced at Rs 60 and Rs 110 respectively and Sprays include a 15 g at Rs 85 and 35 g at Rs 186.

Link to the TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YkpqBALC5x4

Agency Credits:

Creative Agency: Havas

Chief Creative Officer: Anupama Ramaswamy

Production House: The Film Folks

Producer: Anshuman Chatterjee

Director: Suraj Wanvari

Music: Haroon-Gavin

Account Management:

Managing Partner: Kundan Joshee

Associate VP: Neha Gupta

*Denotes consumer perception of any kind of sensation as 'Ice-like cooling' after application

**Denotes time of initiation of any kind of sensation after application of spray

Based on a consumer sensory study conducted by Infoleap in Aug 2023 amongst a total of 386 respondents who use pain relief products; Does not imply relief.

