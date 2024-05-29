Moradabad awaits Indian Business Awards -2024

Market Creators

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29: The upcoming event of the Indian Business Awards (IBA)2024 brings a new flutter in the brass city of Moradabad. The various entrepreneurs and the skilled businessmen are in queue for grabbing this golden opportunity knocking at the threshold of their native town.

Moradabad gets a feather in its cap with the declaration of the grand event of Indian Business Awards- 2024 to be held in Moradabad. The popular MMY Production House takes the onus of the presentation. After the metro city Delhi last year, it is now Moradabad where the event shall be held on 29th June, at Hotel Regency, the five- star hotel located at Delhi Road.

Sangita Bijlani, the Bollywood Actress and the heartthrob of many, shall be the Chief Guests along with Khali, the wrestler of international fame to shortlist the entrepreneurs and the businessmen to showcase their abilities and business ideas and to felicitate them.

Sangita Bijlani expressed joy saying, "I look forward to meet all the denizens of Moradabad where this event, organized by Mohammad Faizan from MMY Production House, is to be held, better known as the Brass City to the world, that promises a lot of opportunities to the business world."

Mohammad Faizan, the Director of MMY Production House said, "The motive of this Award Ceremony is to bring forward the business concepts and novel ideas by the upcoming businessmen generating employment at the same time, and encourage them for their efforts to make the 'Make in India' vision successful. The Brass City, Moradabad which is now the fast developing city, etching its place on the international platform, is selected to hold this prestigious ceremony at the behest of the natives here. He further said, "The first such ceremony was held in 2023 in Delhi where the ever popular personalities of Bollywood like Shakti Kapoor, Bhagyashri and the wrestler Khali added colours of a variety of entertainment along with felicitating the awardees acclaiming accolades from all corners." MMY production house website is mmyproductionhouse.com

Khali, the world famous wrestler said, "Moradabad has good potential to be cracked, as such I eagerly await this event to be held on 29th June at Moradabad and invite all the young enthusiasts to make their presence felt on this occasion."

This time it will also include the people under various categories, indulging in distinct fields like Fashion, Education, Real Estate, Media, Health care, Electronics, Electrical, Food Cafe, on the same lines as the previous year it was done in Delhi in different categories. It included more than hundred and fifty Young Business Entrepreneurs who were felicitated.

A large number of successful businessmen from far and wide are going to address and share their success stories from this platform with visual effects. At the same time the small local entrepreneurs can easily showcase their products before all of them. The whole effort is to place Bharat on the world podium to catch special attention and create new success stories.

