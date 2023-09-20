Morari Bapu Extends a Unifying Call to Sanatan Dharma Saints for the Kumbh Mela

New Delhi (India), September 20: Morari Bapu, the revered spiritual leader and preacher, has issued a clarion call to all Sanatan Dharma saints and spiritual leaders to unite on a common platform during the forthcoming Kumbh Mela. In a momentous proclamation during his ongoing Ram Katha event, “Manas Bharat,” held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. Morari Bapu emphasized the need for collective action to protect and preserve the sanctity of Sanatan Dharma.

During his discourse, Morari Bapu expressed concern over the various challenges and misconceptions surrounding Sanatan Dharma and called upon all saints to come together to address these issues. The call for unity among Sanatan Dharma saints is seen as a significant step towards fostering a sense of solidarity within the community and collectively combating misinformation and misconceptions about the ancient and revered tradition of Sanatan Dharma.

During the Katha, Morari Bapu made a statement in the wake of recent political statements and incidents where derogatory remarks and comparisons have been made against Sanatan Dharma, such as likening it to leprosy or disease, and instances like the portrayal of Lord Hanuman in the service of a guru in Gujarat, “I firmly believe that it is crucial for all Sanatan Dharma saints and spiritual leaders to come together on a common platform. These events have raised concerns about the misrepresentation and misconceptions surrounding our ancient and revered tradition. By uniting as a collective force during the upcoming Kumbh Mela, we can address these issues, combat misinformation, and preserve the sanctity of Sanatan Dharma. It is our responsibility to ensure that the core values and teachings of Sanatan Dharma are safeguarded for the benefit of present and future generations.”

He added, “I would much rather that we address these issues at their initial stages when they are mere seeds rather than allowing them to take root and grow. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that whatever has begun against Sanatan Dharma is uprooted in its nascent stages, securing the future of our cherished tradition.”

Morari Bapu’s plea for unity received an overwhelmingly positive response from his followers, who believe that such collaboration will strengthen the foundation of Sanatan Dharma and ensure that its core values and teachings are preserved for future generations.

As preparations for the next Kumbh Mela gather momentum, Morari Bapu’s call serves as a timely reminder of the importance of unity and collective action within the Sanatan Dharma community. The Kumbh Mela, with its rich history and significance, provides an ideal platform for spiritual leaders to come together and reaffirm the enduring values of Sanatan Dharma.

The Katha, named “Manas Bharat,” carries a profound message, emphasizing the significance of Sanatan Dharma. Morari Bapu eloquently quoted Shri Krishna, who affirmed that Dharma is Amrut (immortal), and Sanatan Dharma embodies the essence of pure Amrut. He further highlighted that there is no need to prefix the word “pure” before Dharma, as Sanatan Dharma embodies its purest form.

This katha series not only marks India’s 75th Independence but also celebrates the country’s rich cultural heritage, bringing together people from all walks of life to embrace the spiritual teachings and values of Santan Dharma. Morari Bapu, the revered spiritual leader and orator, will guide attendees through the timeless epic of the Ramayana during this enlightening discourse.

The “Manas Bharat” Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Ram Katha series has already left an indelible mark on audiences in Tripura and Gujarat, and the New Delhi event promises to be no different. Morari Bapu’s eloquent narration, coupled with his profound insights into the Ramayana, has the power to transform lives and bring about a deeper understanding of our cultural heritage.

The “Manas Bharat” Katha welcomes all individuals and will continue until September 24, 2023. For those who cannot be present in person, the Katha’s sessions will be broadcast live, ensuring that Morari Bapu’s sacred teachings resonate across the nation and beyond, promoting unity, patriotism, and a deep spiritual awakening.

