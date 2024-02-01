MOS Finance Dr. Bhagwat Karad Hails Interim Budget, Outlines Vision for "Vikasit Bharat"

Finance Minister Bhagwat Karad praised the interim budget, saying it's a smart move even though it doesn't have major new plans. He emphasized that the budget focuses on creating jobs, especially for the poor, farmers, women, and youth, which are crucial for overall development according to the Modi government.

Karad applauded the 11.1% increase in capital expenditure (capex) to Rs 11.1 lakh crore for FY25 (3.5% of GDP). He confidently stated that India will soon be the world's third-largest economy. Karad addressed concerns about non-functional airports and promised to strengthen airports, railways, and national highways.

The "Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojna" rooftop solar scheme aims to provide households with up to 300 units of free electricity by June 2024, with bank assistance. Karad welcomed the Rs 1 lakh crore allocated to research, stating it will boost private sector research and innovation, echoing PM Modi's 'Jai Anusandhan' call (Hail Research).

Anganwadi centers will be upgraded under Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0, focusing on nutrition delivery and early childhood care. Ayushman Bharat health coverage will expand to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers. Karad assured that the health of these workers is a priority, and efforts are underway to resolve their pension demands through the Somnath committee.

Expressing confidence in BJP's 2024 election victory, Karad pledged to implement all budget schemes. He highlighted the Rs 2.55 lakh crore capex for Indian Railways, aiming to create job opportunities through three new corridors and improved infrastructure.

To conclude, Karad emphasized that the budget caters to everyone, highlighting the significant achievement of cervical cancer vaccination for girls aged 9-14.