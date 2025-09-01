Mother Sparsh's Journey: From Kitchen Remedies to a more than ₹100 Cr Brand

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 1: Back in 2016, baby care in India looked very different. Sure the market was full of big brands, but something just... felt off. Most products were packed with chemicals, synthetic fragrances and ingredients parents couldn't even pronounce. It was kind of overwhelming for the parents looking for safe options for their babies.

That's when some founders had this simple but powerful thought:

"What if we just made baby products the way moms actually want them, safe, natural and rooted in things they already trust?" And just like that, Mother Sparsh was born.

It didn't start in some giant lab or with celebrity endorsements. Nope. It started with a deep belief in the power of Natural Traditional ingredients and a mission to bring back safe and natural, the kind Indian parents had used for generations.

Fast forward to today and Mother Sparsh isn't just another name in the baby aisle. It's a more than ₹100 crore brand with a loyal community, a big investor backing and a story that still feels very grounded.

Starting Small, Thinking Big

The team launched their very first product 99% Pure Water Unscented Baby Wipes, with a lot of hope and a little bit of nervous energy. At the time, baby wipes usually had alcohol, synthetic scents, soapy lotions and things that just didn't belong on a newborn's skin.

But Mother Sparsh's wipes? They were gentle and as good as cotton and water, which our ancestors used before the advent of wipes. Parents noticed. Reviews started coming in. Word spread, not because of paid ads, but because moms told other moms.

That's when things slowly started to shift.

Building Trust, One Product at a Time

In baby care, people don't take chances. And honestly, they shouldn't. So instead of dropping 50 products overnight, Mother Sparsh focused on getting a few key things absolutely right. Their approach was kind of simple:

- Keep ingredients natural, clean and transparent

- Ditch all the harsh stuff like, parabens, sulfates, etc.

- Make products that solve real problems

And, well, it worked. Slowly but steadily, they added diaper rash creams, lotions, baby oils, mosquito patches, washes and different problem solving solutions. But the motto stayed the same, gentle, safe and rooted in nature.

The Game-Changer: When ITC Came Knocking

Okay, this was huge.

In 2021, ITC Limited, yes, the massive Indian conglomerate, decided to invest in Mother Sparsh. And guess what? It was their first-ever investment in the baby care space.

That wasn't just a big moment for the brand, but also for the entire Indian D2C ecosystem. It's not every day that a homegrown baby care startup gets a thumbs-up from a giant like ITC.

With that kind of backing, Mother Sparsh got the freedom to scale, get better reach and a bigger voice in a crowded market.

Why Parents Keep Coming Back

So, what is it that makes people stick with this brand? It's not just the packaging or the Instagram ads, it's the feeling of safety.

Here's what really clicks:

- They have many unscented products (no added fragrances) for sensitive baby skin.

- Their products are made from natural and safe ingredients.

- These Ingredients are things you've actually heard of (like turmeric, coconut oil, milk, etc.)

- They're very clear about what's inside the product and what's not

- They share real samples through hospitals so parents can try and trust them, meaning no flashy ads, just the honest experience of the consumer.

Also, can we talk about how their unscented baby wipes have kind of become a cult favorite? Especially among parents who don't want anything harsh or overwhelming on their baby's skin.

From ₹0 to more than ₹100 Cr: A Brand That Stayed True

Look, growing to ₹100 crore in such a short time? That's a big deal. But what makes this story even better is that Mother Sparsh never stopped being Mother Sparsh.

They didn't lose their way chasing trends or fancy endorsements. They stayed rooted in Traditional, natural & clean ingredients and actual parent needs.

Today, the brand is everywhere, from Amazon, Flipkart and FirstCry to quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, etc. But what really matters is that moms still trust them. And in the baby care industry, that's everything.

Final Thoughts

Not every business that starts with a simple idea makes it big. But Mother Sparsh did and they did it without cutting corners or losing their values.

In a space where trust is hard to earn and even harder to keep, they've built a brand that actually feels human. And maybe that's why it works so well.

Because at the end of the day, baby care isn't about fancy packaging or big promises. It's about comfort, safety and products that feel like they were made by someone who really gets it.

And honestly? That's what makes Mother Sparsh kind of special.

