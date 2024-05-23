Mother's Pride and Presidium Group of Schools Honored with Global Excellence Award in Education at the 2024 Global Excellence Awards

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: At the pinnacle of educational excellence, Mother's Pride and Presidium Group of Schools have been honored with the prestigious Global Excellence Award in Education at the illustrious Global Excellence Awards (GEA) 2024. Hosted by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the event, held on May 12th, 2024, in Mumbai, saw luminaries from across industries gather to celebrate and acknowledge outstanding achievements. Shilpa Shetty Kundra graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, adding to the grandeur of the evening. The first edition of GEA 2018 was held on 7th October 2018 with Raveena Tandon, the second edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene, the third edition with Mr. Anupam Kher and the fourth edition with Madhuri Dixit Nene as the chief guest, Brand Empower has always celebrated the best in the industry.

Mother's Pride and Presidium Group of Schools stand as epitomes of educational excellence, with a steadfast dedication to nurturing young minds and fostering a conducive learning environment. Ms. Sudha Gupta, the visionary founder behind this educational endeavor, expressed her gratitude, stating, "Receiving the Global Excellence Award in Education is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in education. We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to nurturing young minds and shaping future leaders." Together, Mother's Pride and Presidium Group of Schools have redefined the educational landscape, setting new benchmarks for excellence and innovation.

The Global Excellence Awards, organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, is a testament to the power of recognition and appreciation in driving excellence across industries. As one of the premier award ceremonies, GEA recognizes and celebrates the achievements of businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding performance and innovation in their respective fields. A versatile actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is known for her impeccable style and grace, both on and off-screen. Amidst the glitz and glamour of the event, several luminaries were felicitated for their outstanding contributions across various domains. Palki Malhotra was honored as the Popular Youth Content Creator of the Year, while Siddharth Kannan received accolades as the Game Changing Host and Podcaster of the Year. Anushka Sen was recognized as the Most Promising Talent of the Year (Female), while Disha Parmar was lauded as the Best Actress of the Year (TV), while Rishabh Sawhney and Sanvikaa were celebrated as the Popular Choice Actor in Negative Fighter and the Popular Choice Actor for OTT Drama, respectively.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the organization behind the Global Excellence Awards, proudly announces its distinguished event partners: Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Radio City as the Radio Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner. From over 30,000 nominations, Brand Empower has carefully selected the top 120 winners spanning various sectors such as Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tour & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also honors exceptional artists from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and Influencers. Through partnerships like the one with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, founded in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, an expert in web development, digital marketing, and branding, Brand Empower continues to lead in industry recognition and empowerment.

Brand Empower, a top market research company, is renowned for its initiative, India's Most Prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2024. This event celebrates and acknowledges the exceptional work, creativity, innovation, and quality of entrepreneurs, professionals, artists, companies, organizations, and institutions. Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, founded by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, specializes in web development, digital marketing, and branding services. Through their partnership, Brand Empower and Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd continue to set new standards of excellence in event management and industry recognition, ensuring a seamless and memorable experience for participants and attendees alike.

