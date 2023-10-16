Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (MOFSL) launches #CorporateMushaira, an audio-first campaign for the World Investor Week

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Motilal Oswal Financial Services is all set to take forward the legacy of 'Investor Hit Mein Jaari' through its one-of-a-kind audio-first campaign, #CorporateMushaira. This campaign explores the intricate world of trading and investing through the rhythmic verses of Shayari. It encourages individuals to become more mindful regarding financial decision-making. The voice of investors and traders from #InvestorHitMeinJaari is now back with a fresh approach of #CorporateMushaira.

In an era where information is abundant but understanding is scarce, Motilal Oswal brings forth a creative and unique approach to financial literacy. This campaign delves into the heart of the common mistakes people make while taking investing and trading decisions. Using humour, it transforms intricate financial concepts into Dos and Don'ts, thus making it more accessible to a larger audience.

Talking about the #CorporateMushaira campaign, Varun Mundra, Vice President, Brand and Product Marketing, Broking & Distribution, MOFSL, said, "Audio content has become an increasingly popular medium for consuming information. The #CorporateMushaira campaign capitalizes on this trend by presenting financial insights in an engaging and humorous format. It also emphasizes the pivotal role of brokers as advisors who navigate clients through the complex world of investments. From selecting the broker to building trust and exploring the power of advisory services, each Shayari shares financial wisdom with a fun twist."

This innovative campaign reimagines finance, making it more relatable and engaging.

About Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited:

MOFSL is a financial services company. The Broking & Distribution arm of the group provides equity, commodities & currencies research, and an advisory and investing platform to retail clients. It also has a large business in the distribution of third-party financial products.

MOFSL Group offerings include capital markets businesses (Retail broking, Institutional broking & Investment banking), Asset & Wealth Management (Asset Management, Private Equity & Wealth Management), Housing Finance & Equity-based treasury investments. MOFSL employs ~10,000 employees serving 55 lakh clients via distribution reach in 550+ cities. MOFSL has an AUA of Rs 3.2 Lakh Crore.

