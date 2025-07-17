BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 17: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India's leading AI smartphone brand*, recently launched the moto g96 5G The true successor to last year's best-selling smartphone under Rs. 20,000, the moto g85 5G. The moto g96 5G brings flagship-level features, including a segment-best 144Hz 3D curved pOLED FHD+ display with IP68 underwater protection, a segment-best 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA™ 700C camera powered by moto AI and 4K video recording from all lenses, and a segment-leading Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 processor with an AnTuTu score of up to 650K. It also boasts a premium vegan leather design, is ultra-slim and lightweight, and comes in four Pantone-curated colours with a 5500mAh battery offering up to 42 hours of runtime#. The moto g96 5G features in-built 8GB RAM + 256GB of storage, and is available at an effective starting price of just Rs. 17,999 (8+128GB variant)

The moto g96 5G features the segment's first 144Hz 3D curved pOLED display with IP68 underwater protection. Its 6.67" FHD+ screen offers vivid, lifelike visuals with 10-bit color, Display Colour Boost, and 1600nits brightness for an immersive, adaptive viewing experience. Users can enjoy ultra-smooth scrolling and gameplay with a 144Hz refresh rate that adapts to save battery, paired with a 3D curved endless-edge design for an immersive entertainment experience.

Protected by ultra-durable IP68-rated water resistance and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5, the screen resists scratches and everyday damage, while Smart Water Touch keeps the display responsive even with wet hands.

The device comes with segment's best 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA™ 700C camera with Optical Image Stabilization that reduces blur for sharper shots, even in low light. Powered by moto AI, the camera system introduces some intelligent AI features. Being the only smartphone capable of recording 4K video from all lenses, enabling ultra-high-resolution video capture from every angle. The moto g96 5G features a versatile 8MP 3-in-1 rear cameraultra-wide, macro, and depthfor everything from expansive shots to detailed close-ups. Up front, it offers the segment's only 32MP selfie camera with 4K video support for sharp, well-lit selfies. It also integrates Google Photos' AI tools like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor for easy, pro-level photo editing.

moto g96 5G comes with the segment-leading Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 processor, built on a 4nm chipset. The device is equipped with in-built 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It also comes in an alternate variant with 8GB + 128GB storage, while RAM Boost 3.0 dynamically expands memory up to 24GB. The moto g96 5G enables a faster 5G experience with support for 13 5G bands, VoNR, and 4-carrier aggregation, delivering stronger connectivity and improved download speeds.

Moving from function to form, the smartphone features a premium endless edge design with a perfectly integrated camera housing and a 3D curved ultra-premium build that feels sleek and refined in hand. Weighing just 178g with an ultra-thin profile of 7.93mm, it is one of the lightest and slimmest phones in its segment. Available in four trending Pantone-curated colours Ashleigh Blue, Greener Pastures, Cattleya Orchid, and Dresden Blue each finish comes in a stylish vegan leather texture that is comfortable to grip and resists fingerprints.

The moto g96 5G is powered with a massive 5500mAh battery with up to 42 hours of runtime# all thanks to smart battery optimization that maximizes every charge. It comes with a 33W TurboPower™ charger that delivers a full day's power in just 15 minutes. Enjoy immersive sound with dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos®, Hi-Res Audio, and Moto Spatial Sound for a rich audio experience.

The moto g96 5G offers a powerful software experience with Smart Connect 2.0, allowing wireless connection to TVs or PCs for gaming, video calls, and more. Features like Cross Device Search, Swipe to Share, and Swipe to Stream enable seamless multitasking. Security is covered with Moto Secure 3.0, powered by ThinkShield, while Family Spaces 3.0 allows screen time management and remote assistance. Running on Hello UI (Android 15), the device guarantees 1 year of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates for a smooth, secure experience.

Availability

The moto g96 5G will be available in two storage variants 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and will come in four stunning Pantone™-curated colours: Ashleigh Blue, Greener Pastures, Cattleya Orchid, and Dresden Blue. Sales begin 16th July 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and at leading retail stores across India, including Reliance Digital.

Pricing

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 17,999

8GB + 256GB: Rs. 19,999

To know more about the product, visit: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g96-5g/p/itm93452c0761719?pid=MOBHB3SZ2ZUQQQ9U

Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs. 10,000 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on pre-paid plan of: Rs. 449)

* Cashback worth Rs. 2000

* Partner coupons worth Rs. 8000

To know more about the offer - https://share.google/EUUTQB8INUvMLXb4s

Disclaimers:

*As Per TechArc India's Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025

# The actual battery performance may

Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Android is a trademark of Google, LLC. Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. The High-Res Audio logo is the registered trademark held by Japan Audio Society. Hi-Res Audio Logo standard defined by Japan Audio Society. The Logo is used under license from Japan Audio Society. "LYTIA" is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Group Corporation. Qualcomm Snapdragon® is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon® are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

