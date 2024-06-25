Motorglaze Introduces Advanced Ceramic Coatings and Eco-Friendly Car Care Products at Jaipur Pre-Launch

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 25: Motorglaze, a leading innovator in car care and maintenance products, is excited to announce its pre-launch event in Jaipur. The event will take place on Sunday, June 23rd at M-5, 6D Engineers Colony, Swarn Garden Road, Manyawas, Mansarovar, Jaipur 302020. This highly anticipated gathering will showcase the latest advancements in vehicle protection and care, highlighting Motorglaze's commitment to excellence and innovation.

Founded and led by CEO Ravi Nandrajog, Motorglaze has meticulously planned its entry into the market. Nandrajog's dedication to understanding the intricacies of chemistry and automotive engineering has driven the company to develop superior products that stand out in the industry.

"Motorglaze didn't happen overnight," said Ravi Nandrajog, CEO of Motorglaze. "I spent nearly two years studying chemistry and then collaborated with professional engineers to ensure we achieved the best possible results. Our products are specifically designed to withstand India's diverse climate conditions, offering unmatched protection and care for vehicles."

Motorglaze's product lineup includes a range of car care and maintenance solutions, with a special focus on advanced ceramic coatings. These coatings, which come with warranties ranging from 3 to 7 years, provide top-tier paint protection, ensuring vehicles remain in pristine condition despite the elements. Unlike many competitors, Motorglaze's formulations are water-based and acid-free, making them environmentally friendly and safe for cars.

In addition to ceramic coatings, Motorglaze offers a comprehensive suite of car care products, from shampoos and interior cleaners with antimicrobial technology to specialized solutions like bird dropping removers and engine degreasers. Each product is designed to enhance the appearance and longevity of vehicles.

Motorglaze is also expanding its reach across India through strategic partnerships and franchise opportunities.

"We are venturing into the market by connecting with automobile industry professionals who share our passion for car care," said Nandrajog. "Our franchise model offers partners access to our brand, technical training, and the latest machinery and equipment. We aim to make high-quality car care accessible to consumers nationwide."

The pre-launch event in Jaipur will provide attendees with an exclusive look at Motorglaze's innovative products and an opportunity to meet the team behind the brand. For more information about Motorglaze and its products, visit the event on June 23rd or contact our office at the address above.

Motorglaze is a pioneer in the car care industry, dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions for vehicle maintenance and protection. With a focus on innovation and quality, Motorglaze's products are designed to meet the unique challenges of the Indian climate while being safe for both vehicles and the environment.

