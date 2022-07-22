Motorola announces exclusive offers on its best sellers starting today

Motorola today announced amazing offers on their best sellers from their moto g and Motorola edge series lineup of smartphones during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale between July 22 till July 27, 2022. Customers can enjoy massive price drops on select motorola smartphones during the sale.

For consumers looking for the best deals on 5G smartphones, the moto g71 and moto g51 are must-buys. The moto g71 featuring an incredible 6.4-inch AMOLED display powered by the blazing fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor gets a massive Rs. 4,000 cut and will be available at an effective price of just Rs 14,999*. For those looking at more affordable options, Motorola offers the moto g51 at just Rs. 11,999* featuring true 5G connectivity with support for 12 5G bands, a 120Hz 6.8" display a 50000mAh battery under the hood, and the latest Snapdragon octa-core processor.

Other bestselling options from the g series include the moto g31 which sports an AMOLED display packed with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor for smooth performance. Available in two storage variants, 4GB RAM + 64 GB Storage for Rs 9,499* and 6GB RAM + 128 GB Storage at Rs 11,499*, the moto g31 features a 50MP quad function camera for the best camera experience.

Next from the g series family, the moto g60 comes with a 120 Hz 6.8" HDR10 display for the ultimate viewing experience powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The moto g60 is known to be India's most affordable phone with a 108MP camera system at a discount price of Rs 13,999*. Powered by the same incredible processor the moto g40 fusion with Snapdragon 732G Processor will be available at just Rs. 12,999*.

The recently launched moto g22, with the most premium design in the segment comes with a 90Hz 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with Android 12 support at just Rs 8,999*. Plus, the latest 5G smartphone from motorola, the moto g82 sports the revolutionary billion colour 10-bit pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP camera system with OIS support (first in the segment), with stereo speakers is available at just Rs 18,999* for the base variant and Rs 20,499* for 8GB+128GB variant.

In the edge series lineup, first comes the motorola edge 20 fusion packed with a 108MP Quad function camera setup with a 10-bit AMOLED 90Hz display and 13 5G bands for better 5G connectivity. The edge 20 fusion will be available in two storage variants 6GB+128Gb and 8GB+128GB at Rs 16,999* and Rs 18,999* respectively. Not just that, the Motorola edge 20, edge 20 pro, edge 30 and the edge 30 pro are all available at never seen before prices during this sale. Details of the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their select smartphones during this event are mentioned below:

