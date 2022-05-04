Motorola brings never seen before offers on moto g31 and moto g60 exclusively during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale from 3-8th May

Motorola is back again with some irresistible deals and offers on their mid and premium range of smartphones during the Flipkart's Big Saving Days, from 3rd May to 8th May, giving out amazing price drops on their bestselling smartphones from Motorola g and edge series.

The moto g31, comes at a never before offer price of just Rs. 9,999* making it the most affordable smartphone in India with an AMOLED display. The g31 is also packed with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor for blazing fast performance, a 50MP quad function camera system to capture your precious moments in detail, and a 5,000 mAh battery to support days of usage. Also, enjoy near-stock Android 11 user interface with the business grade security of ThinkShield for mobile.

The best seller, moto g60 is available at an incredible price of just 14,999 making it India's most affordable phone with a 108MP camera system. The moto g60 is powered by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and comes with a 120 Hz 6.8" HDR10 display for the ultimate viewing experience.

The motorola has also given offers on all other smartphone devices from its premium edge franchise like edge 20 fusion which is available to buy starting at just Rs. 18,249, edge 20, its slimmest 5G smartphone at discount of Rs. 3749, edge 20 pro and India's Most Affordable Flagship smartphone motorola edge 30 pro at just Rs. 43,249 (incl. of all offers).

The g-series smartphones are also available at great offers during Flipkart Big Saving Days, recently launched moto g51 5G and moto g71 5G are all available at discount price of Rs. 1749 incl. of bank offer which are deals not to be missed.

All above mentioned offers and discounts offered by Motorola on the mentioned smartphones that will be available during the sale is given below:

**To learn more about the offers and discounts applicable during the sale in detail, please visit . Please note, the offers are subject to change at the sole discretion of Flipkart.

