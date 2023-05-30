motorola edge 40, the World's Slimmest IP68 rated 5G phone goes on Sale Today on Flipkart, Motorola.in and Retail Stores

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 30: Motorola, India's best 5G smartphone brand, recently added the true flagship killer motorola edge 40, to its premium edge franchise. The edge 40 with many world's 1st and segment 1st features will be going on sale today, at 12 PM onwards at Flipkart, Motorola India Website, Reliance Digital and leading retail stores across India.

The edge 40 is World's Slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68-rated underwater protection. While being super slim, it is light weight too. The smartphone has premium vegan leather finish with metal frame providing a soft tactile touch along with a solid grip and comes with exciting colors (Green and Black). It also comes with an option of PMMA acrylic glass finish in blue color. Mixing style and performance, the edge 40 comes with world's 1st MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Processor along with the segment 1st 144Hz 3D curved display (6.55" pOLED HDR10+), Plus an incredible 50MP camera setup with the widest aperture of f/1.4 available in a smartphone, OIS and flagship grade features such as Horizon lock that allow for stunning images and videos in any light.

In terms of performance, motorola edge 40 boasts the blazing fast MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset that offers smoother gaming experience with faster frame rates and supports higher resolution videos along with fast download speeds on 5G and Wi-Fi networks. This Dimensity 8020 chipset also delivers faster CPU and GPU speeds and greater power efficiency. Supported with 8GB RAM for smoother multitasking, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage consumers get ample room for photos, movies, songs, apps, and games. Staying true to its promise of providing the best 5G phones in India, the motorola edge 40 is no exception, providing support for 14 5G bands, 3 Carrier Aggregation and Wi-Fi 6 for seamless and fast connectivity.

Furthermore, motorola edge 40 delivers a 6.55" 144Hz pOLED display that features borderless 3D curved edges for an all-encompassing view. The immersive display is complete with Full HD+ resolution, along with HDR10+ certification and 100% DCI-P3 color range for a wider range of colors that appear more vivid and true to life. When gaming, scrolling or multitasking, consumers can also take advantage of a fast and fluid 144Hz refresh rate first time in this segment to smoothly navigate their device. The cinematic viewing experience is accompanied by immersive audio with Dolby Atmos®, which invites listeners into a richer audio experience by bringing out more depth, clarity, and details across their favorite entertainment - whether enjoyed through the device's stereo speakers or headphones. Altogether, the motorola edge 40 display and audio offerings deliver an entertainment experience that is captivating and true to life.

The smartphone features an advanced camera system with its 50MP main camera having widest aperture available in a smartphone of f/1.4, a fast-focusing ambient light sensor, OIS, and 2.0mm ultra pixel that captures tons of light for sharper photos. Moreover, the smartphone supports a 13MP ultrawide camera with Macro Vision letting users fit more in the frame or get closer to their subject, along with a 32MP hi-res selfie camera that guarantees excellent group or solo shots in all lighting conditions. Additionally, there are multiple flagship grade camera features such as Horizon Lock Stabilization, Video Portrait, Audio Zoom and Vlog Mode etc. The horizon lock feature is another segment first and advances level of OIS which impeccably captures action shots, keeping the camera stable even while rotating up to 360 degrees thus making users not worrying of shaky videos.

Additionally, the smartphone features a powerful 4400mAh battery that provides long-lasting battery life and it comes with 68W TurboPowerTM charger in the box along with C2C cable allowing users to recharge their phone in just 10 minutes, giving enough power to last the day. For added convenience, there is also an option of 15W wireless charging which makes Motorola edge40 the 1st and only smartphone in this segment to support wireless charging.

This revolutionary device runs on latest Android 13 and provides enhanced security with its Moto Secure and Thinkshield for mobile security. This is also the 1st Android smartphone in its segment to feature an eSIM option which offers better security and data encryption between the device and sim. It also has a physical sim support along with e-SIM thus making it a dual sim smartphone. To enhance the overall smartphone experience of users, motorola edge 40 also comes equipped with the exclusive features like Ready For and Family Spaces. The Ready For feature lets users connect their smartphone wirelessly to a TV to play mobile games, make video calls, and use the smartphone's apps on a big screen. While the Family Spaces feature allows a Motorola user to remotely control another Motorola smartphone user's screen for remote guidance, selecting interface of certain apps, exercising parental control, and managing the timing of other users, especially kids, using the apps on their smartphone.

Availability & Pricing

The motorola edge 40 is available in three stunning colour variants, Reseda Green and Eclipse Black in vegan leather finish and Lunar Blue in PMMA (acrylic glass) finish. The smartphone will go on sale from today at 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Launch Price: Rs. 29,999

Affordability Offers:

Consumers can choose from the following two offers to purchase the device:

1. Rs. 2,000 Additional bump-up on exchange - making the effective price of the product Rs. 27,999

2. No Cost EMIs up to 6 months on HDFC, SBI, ICICI and AXIS bank cards - making the effective ownership cost Rs.5,000/month.

To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart - https://www.flipkart.com/edge-40/p/itm32e082b2d4213?pid=MOBGKHNBYGH5KHJ9

Motorola website - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-edge-40/p

Operator Offers:

Consumers can avail additional benefits worth Rs. 3100 from Reliance Jio.

This includes 100GB of additional 5G data (10GB per month) worth Rs 1000 along partner offers from Ajio, Ixigo, ET Prime worth Rs 1050.

To know more about the offer: www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-edge40-offer-2023

*T&C Apply. Effective price including the limited period exchange

