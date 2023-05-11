Motorola emerges as India's best 5G smartphone brand

New Delhi [India], May 11 (/BusinessWire India): Motorola, an iconic global smartphone brand known for its legacy in innovation and reliability has emerged as India's best 5G smartphone brand according to a survey report published by Techarc, a leading technology research and consulting firm. As per the 3C framework adopted by Techarc, all smartphone brands were evaluated on three core factors that users want in a 5G smartphone i.e., connectivity, coverage, and capability. Motorola with its excellent 5G smartphones portfolio and industry-best performance was the clear winner by excelling in all three parameters.

Motorola has always raised the bar to ensure that the 5G experience on their smartphones is truly the best in the industry - with exceptional reliability, optimization, coverage, and security, delivering industry-leading speeds and higher coverage in both urban, indoor and rural areas. The brand's 5G smartphone portfolio in India is extremely comprehensive and cuts across multiple smartphone segments, including mass, mid, and premium. In terms of connectivity, with support for up to 13 5G bands across its devices, the brand secured the No 1 rank by having all the low and mid bands (F1) of 5G in their smartphones giving users seamless connectivity to the 5G networks across the country as well as when in international roaming. The brand's advanced technology of 3 Carrier Aggregation and 4X4 MIMO seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust "data highway" to provide an unparalleled 5G experience to users. All Motorola devices have been tested extensively as per the global 5G standards and adhere to 5G SAR norms for India.

With respect to coverage, Motorola has tied up with both of India's leading network providers, namely Reliance Jio and Airtel to deliver the most complete and advanced 5G experience for consumers in India. The brand's 5G smartphones are equipped with cutting-edge AI technology to provide enhanced coverage even in low-network areas, indoors and basements, etc.

Being the first OEM in the world to launch a 5G capable smartphone, Motorola has extensive knowledge and understanding of 5G technology, enabling them to provide the most advanced 5G features to Indian consumers across price points. Additionally, the entire 5G portfolio including affordable 5G smartphones such as moto g62 5G and recently launched moto g73 5G come with advanced hardware and software capabilities to deliver the most reliable, fast, secure, and comprehensive 5G coverage to users.

Speaking on this achievement, Prashanth M, Executive Director, Motorola Asia Pacific, said, "With the rapid adoption of 5G technology in India, Motorola is proudly ahead of the curve by offering the most advanced 5G smartphones with the fastest data speeds, most comprehensive connectivity, and coverage across our entire product portfolio. Our 5G devices are further optimised with industry leading hardware and software features that help us deliver an unparalleled 5G experience for consumers across price points. This recognition is a testimony of our ongoing commitment to mengful innovation and excellence; and we are committed to further expand our 5G portfolio in 2023, allowing ever more consumers to experience Motorola's leading 5G products."

Sharing his views on the report, Faisal Kawoosa, Chief Analyst and Founder Techarc said, "Consumers recognize the need to prepare for the future with 5G, but to fully grasp its potential, hassle-free and convenient 5G experiences are essential. All bands and architectures must be supported by a handset, as well as all crucial characteristics such as processor, RAM, display size/type, and battery capacity, for a complete 5G experience. Based on our analysis using the 3C framework, which considers connectivity, coverage, and capability, Motorola 5G smartphones rank highest. These brands' 5G smartphones are better suited to meet consumer expectations for user behavior. However, for other brands in the Rs 10,000 to 30,000 range, where 72% of 5G smartphone purchases are expected to occur in the next few years, limitations in coverage may potentially arise, particularly when roaming, as they may not support all bands used in 5G networks globally."

Here is a complete list of Motorola 5G smartphones available online and at retail across India:

moto g series: moto g73 5G, moto g62 5G, moto g82 5G, moto g71 5G, moto g51 5G

motorola edge series: motorola edge 30, motorola edge 30 pro, motorola edge 30 fusion, motorola edge 30 ultra

