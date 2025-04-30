Motorola launches edge 60 pro in India with true flagship grade AI experience, at just Rs. 29,999, Preorder starting 30th April, 12PM onwards

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 30: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation and India's leading~ AI smartphone brand today added yet another disruptive smartphone to their edge 60 lineup with the launch of the motorola edge 60 pro. The device comes with the segment's only 50MP + 50MP + 50X (Telephoto) advanced AI camera, the segment's most personalized and contextual on-device AI experience with dedicated AI key and the world's most immersive 1.5K True Colour Quad- Curved display. Additionally, the motorola edge 60 pro also features world's highest battery rating after receiving DXOMARK's Gold Label certification - boasting a 6000mAh battery, with 90W TurboPower Charging and 15W wireless charging. Further the device is powered by the incredibly powerful and AI enabled Mediatek Dimensity 8350 Extreme Processor.

AI Overview:

Introducing the segment's most personalised and contextual AI, the motorola edge 60 pro is powered by moto AI. It works its magic behind the scenes to deliver a smarter, more intuitive way to interact and engage for the users with:

Next move, which recognizes what's on a user's screen, such as a recipe or group chat, and offers helpful next steps in real time. Next move is ideal for those who are new to AI experiences and want to explore. The same goes for:

* Playlist Studio, which curates the perfect playlist based on one's screen, so the right vibe is always achieved.

* Image Studio, which uses generative AI creation and editing capabilities to turn ideas into images, avatars, stickers and wallpapers.

Smart Connect with AI, which was announced earlier in the year, transforms a simple voice or text command like, "show me this on my TV," into streaming an app to a larger display, mirroring the phone to a PC or tablet, or activating a hub view for multitasking.

Designed to enhance everyday tasks, moto ai makes everything from capturing the perfect photo to organizing notifications smarter and more personal. Under three core pillarsCreate, Capture, and Assistmoto ai empowers users in meaningful ways. In Create, features like AI Image Studio and AI Playlist Studio unlock a new level of creativity and personal expression. Capture brings powerful AI to the camera system for intelligent image enhancements. Assist features such as Pay Attention- which listens, transcribes, and summarizes audio in the backgroundRemember This, Recall, and Journal help users remember, organize, and revisit important information and with Catch Me Up, they get a concise summary of missed updates.

With the launch of the motorola edge 60 pro, Motorola redefines the smartphone experience by integrating powerful AI, both through moto ai and collaborations with Perplexity, Microsoft, and Google. Users can choose their preferred AI assistant for smarter, more flexible support. Motorola also becomes the first to bring Perplexity AI to smartphones, offering three months of Perplexity Pro for free. Microsoft Copilot is now embedded via moto ai for real-time assistance, while Google Gemini adds smart trip planning, live conversations, and three months of Gemini Advanced with 2TB cloud storage. Powered by Hybrid AI architecture, the Edge 60 Pro uses Meta's Llama and Google's Imagen 3 and Gemini 2 models to deliver faster, safer, and more personalized experiencesboth on-device and on the cloud.

Camera Overview:

The motorola edge 60 pro takes smartphone photography to the next level with powerful AI features. From Signature Style that automatically fine-tunes every shot, to Action Shot that captures fast-moving moments with clarity, and AI-driven image and video stabilization for shake-free results every capture is effortlessly stunning. Photo and video enhancement features optimize lighting, details, and colors, while 50X Super Zoom brings distant subjects closer with incredible precision. True-to-life visuals are further elevated with Pantone®-validated colors and skin tones, ensuring unmatched authenticity in every frame. Powered by a 50MP main camera with Sony's advanced LYTIA™ 700C sensor and optical image stabilization, the motorola edge 60 pro blends flagship camera hardware with next-gen AI innovation giving users professional-level results at every click. The 50MP ultra-wide camera offers a 120o field of view and Macro Vision, enhancing low-light performance by combining pixels for greater brightness and clarity. For extreme close-ups, Macro Vision brings users up to 3.5cm away from their subject. Additionally, the dedicated 3x telephoto camera captures distant subjects with precision, offering optical zoom or up to 50x with AI Super Zoom. With a 73mm equivalent focal length, it's also perfect for filling the frame with stunning portrait shots. Moreover, an advanced multispectral 3-in-1 light sensor measures the conditions around the user, enhancing the quality of the photos and videos. Coming to the front, the 50MP Hi-Res selfie camera lets users enjoy 4x better low-light sensitivity with Quad Pixel technology, which combines every four pixels into one for brilliant results for better more clear pictures, anywhere anytime.

Display:

Coming to the display, the motorola edge 60 pro flaunts the world's most immersive 1.5K True Colour Quad-Curved display the brightest and most vibrant ever on a Motorola phone. The borderless 6.7" pOLED screen (96.47% Screen to body ratio) hits peak brightness of 4500 nits, delivering sharper detail and 13% better resolution than standard Full HD displays with its Super HD (1220p) clarity. Quad-curved edges and ultra-thin bezels offer an uninterrupted, fluid viewing experience, enhanced by an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a rapid 300Hz touch rate for stunning responsiveness. Colors pop with wide DCI-P3 coverage and Pantone Validated calibration, ensuring accurate real-world color representation, including true-to-life skin tones. Thanks to Smart Water Touch, the display remains functional even in rain, while DC Dimming and SGS Eye Protection help minimize eye strain. Completing the experience, Dolby Atmos®-powered stereo speakers deliver deep bass, crystal clarity, and immersive spatial sound for the ultimate audio-visual performance.

Design & Durability:

The motorola edge 60 pro features a flawlessly quad-curved design, where the curved front glass blends seamlessly into the back for a sleek, ergonomic grip that feels incredible in hand. Designed in collaboration with the Pantone Color Institute™, it comes in three specially curated shades PANTONE Shadow, Dazzling Blue, and Sparkling Grape putting users at the forefront of global color trends. A premium leather-inspired texture offers a soft, tactile feel while resisting everyday wear, while the nylon-inspired finish in Dazzling Blue color combines sophistication with added durability. Built for real-world adventures, the motorola edge 60 pro is IP68/IP69 rated for protection against dust, dirt, sand, and high-pressure water, and can survive submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes. It meets military-grade durability standards (MIL-801H), withstanding extreme temperatures from -20°C to 60°C, up to 95% humidity, and accidental drops from heights of up to 1.5 meters. Strengthened with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, it's engineered to be twice as tough while maintaining an elegant, sophisticated look.

The motorola edge 60 pro delivers flagship-level, AI-boosted performance with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset - which includes optimizations that deliver a noticeably smooth experience with AnTuTu scores up to 1,490,490.* Built on ultra-efficient 4nm technology, with CPU speeds up to 3.35GHz, it powers seamless multitasking backed by up to 12GB of blazing-fast LPDDR5X RAM. Paired with up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, users get ultra-fast read/write speeds and ample space for everything. To keep things cool during intense use, it features 8 advanced thermal components, including a massive 4,473mm2 vapor chamber for faster heat dissipation ensuring peak performance without overheating.

The motorola edge 60 pro offers the world's highest battery rating after receiving DXOMARK's Gold Label, so you can fully maximize your day. It packs a powerful 6000mAh battery that delivers all-day power with ease. When it's time to recharge, the 90W TurboPower™ charger included in the box gives users approximately 45 hours of power in just a few minutes, so users can spend less time waiting and more time doing. And for those who prefer cable-free experience, the edge 60 pro also supports 15W wireless charging.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said, "At Motorola, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation while staying deeply connected to the evolving needs of our consumers. With the launch of the motorola edge 60 pro, we are proud to introduce a device that brings together a revolutionary, contextually aware and personalised AI experience through moto AI, an unparalleled imaging experience and flagship grade display, battery, performance and durability. This launch marks another significant step in our journey to offer premium, meaningful technology experiences that empower users to do more, create more, and express themselves more effortlessly."

Complementing moto ai is Hello UI, a customizable interface that lets users truly make the device their own. From fonts and colors to icons, users can personalize every aspect of their experience. Intuitive gestures like twist to open the camera or tap to launch apps make navigation effortless. Features like Family Space create a safe, kid-friendly environment with screen time controls and content filters. Meanwhile, Smart Connect extends the phone's capabilities to external displays or PCs, offering seamless multitasking across screens. All of this is secured by Moto Secure, a centralized hub for managing privacy and protection settingsgiving users total control and peace of mind.

The device comes with Android 15 out of the box and promises 3 years of OS and 4 years of security updates.

Availability:

The motorola edge 60 pro will be available in two storage configurations of 8GB RAM or 12GB RAM with 256GB storage in three stunning Pantone™ Curated colour variants- PANTONE Dazzling Blue, PANTONE Shadow and PANTONE Sparkling Grape. The smartphone is available for pre-order starting today, 30th April and will go on sale from 7th May 2025, 12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India.

Preorder starts today on Flipkart

Launch Price:

For 8GB+256GB variant

Launch Price: INR 29,999

For 12GB+256GB variant,

Launch Price: INR 33,999

Operator Offers:

To know more about the product, visit:

Flipkart - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge60-pro-coming-soon-store

Motorola - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-60-pro/p/itmbe844b03e063b?pid=MOBH9C9JNBGHUVS7

Disclaimers:

*The AnTuTu benchmark score is based on Motorola lab tests. Actual data may vary depending on temperature, settings, and other testing conditions.

Detailed Marketing Specifications

