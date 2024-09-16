Motorola launches edge50 Neo- India's Lightest MIL-STD-810 Certified Durable Smartphone with IP68 Certification at a festive price of Rs 22,999*

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 16: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation today launched the motorola edge50 Neo in India. The newest addition to Motorola's premium Edge smartphone lineup combines sleek, minimalist design with powerful features, embodying the tagline "Ready for Anything." This device delivers maximum creativity and versatility, making it perfect for users who demand both style and performance. The edge50 Neo comes packed with groundbreaking features, including MIL-810H military-grade durability and IP68 water resistance, making it India's lightest smartphone with these certifications. Its standout specs include a motoAI-enabled 50 MP camera with a Sony-LYTIATM 700C sensor, sleek vegan leather finish with beautiful Pantone curated colours, 6.4" 120Hz LTPO pOLED flat display, 5 years of assured OS upgrades, 68W TurboPower charging, and 15W wireless charging.

The motorola edge50 Neo sets new standards in smartphone durability with its MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, combining robustness with a sleek, sophisticated design. It is India's lightest smartphone to pass rigorous military durability tests, ensuring it withstands shocks, vibrations, and accidental drops from up to 1.5 meters, all while featuring Gorilla Glass protection. The device endures extreme temperatures, from scorching heat up to 60°C to freezing cold down to -30°C and maintains performance in high humidity up to 95% and high-altitude low-pressure environments. Its IP68 rating provides comprehensive protection against dust, sand, and submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes, making it ready for any challenge life throws its way.

The motorola edge50 Neo combines ultra-premium design with advanced functionality, featuring a sleek, minimalist profile that is both stylish and highly functional. Weighing just 171g and measuring only 8.10mm in thickness, it stands as one of the segment's lightest and slimmest smartphones. The device boasts a refined vegan leather finish, offering a soft, tactile feel and a premium touch. Available in four Pantone-curated colorsNautical Blue, Poinciana, Latte, and Grisaillethe Edge50 Neo ensures a sophisticated look with a choice of finishes to match any style. The smartphone also includes matching cases in the box, designed to be lightweight yet durable, providing reliable protection against drops and scratches. Enhanced with IP68-rated underwater protection and Smart Water Touch technology, the device is built to withstand the elements while maintaining its elegant design.

The motorola edge50 Neo excels in photography with its 50MP Ultra Pixel main camera, featuring the advanced Sony LYTIA™ 700C sensor. Enhanced by moto ai and Google Photos AI, this camera delivers vibrant, true-to-life images with exceptional clarity, even in low light. The Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) ensures stable, shake-free photos and videos, while the Quad Pixel technology boosts low-light performance by combining four pixels into one for increased sensitivity and detail. For distant subjects, the Edge50 Neo offers a 10MP telephoto camera with 30X AI Super zoom and 3X optical zoom, retaining crisp details with advanced zoom capabilities. This camera also excels in portrait photography, with a 73mm equivalent focal length for flattering, detailed portraits. The 13MP ultrawide + macro vision camera provides versatility with a 120o ultra-wide-angle lens to capture more of the scene, and a macro lens that brings subjects 4X closer for detailed close-ups. On the front, the 32MP selfie camera with Quad Pixel technology ensures high-resolution selfies and 4K video recording, offering 4X better low-light performance. Integrated Google Photos AI features include Auto Enhance, Tilt-shift Mode, Auto Smile Capture, Auto Night Vision, and Advanced Long Exposure Mode, making photo editing effortless and enhancing your creative options.

The motorola edge50 Neo features a stunning 6.4" pOLED LTPO display with 1.5K Super HD resolution and HDR10+ support. This display offers the highest in segment 460 PPI and a remarkable 3000 nits' peak brightness for vibrant, sharp visuals and deeper blacks with over a billion colors (10-bit). The 6.4" LTPO display supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10+ for cinematic color accuracy, while its 120Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-smooth performance when scrolling, gaming, or switching between apps. A first for motorola edge devices, the LTPO technology dynamically adjusts the refresh rate from 10Hz to 120Hz, optimizing battery life by matching the display's refresh rate to the content being viewed. The display also features a 300Hz touch sampling rate for responsive interaction and supports DC Dimming to reduce screen flicker. SGS Eye Protection technology further enhances user comfort by minimizing blue light emissions. Additionally, the edge50 Neo is equipped with stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos, delivering immersive, multidimensional sound with rich bass and clear audio for a superior multimedia experience.

With regards to processing power, the motorola edge50 Neo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, featuring advanced 4nm technology that accelerates performance and enhances efficiency. Equipped with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, the device ensures swift multitasking and seamless app performance. The RAM Boost 3.0 feature offers 8GB of physical RAM plus an additional 8GB of virtual RAM, dynamically optimized by AI to meet performance demands. This version 3.0 enhances app launch speeds and smooth transitions. The motorola edge50 Neo also supports faster 5G connectivity with 16 5G bands and Wi-Fi 6E, delivering superior speeds and high-resolution video streaming. This powerful combination makes the edge50 Neo a standout for intensive gaming and advanced photography, all while maintaining impressive battery efficiency.

Speaking on the launch, T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said "We are excited to launch the edge50 Neo, a remarkable blend of minimalist design with maximum creativity. As the India's lightest device with IP68 underwater protection and MIL-810H military-grade certification, the edge50 Neo sets a new standard for smartphone durability. Coupled with a stunning design with Pantone curated colours and integration of numerous segment leading features ranging from an incredible 50 MP AI-powered camera to an ultra-premium super HD LTPO display, the motorola edge50 Neo underscores our commitment to providing meaningful consumer innovation. We are confident that the product will set new benchmarks in smartphone experience; seamlessly converging style, performance, and durability."

The motorola edge50 Neo is designed to deliver an exceptional user experience with its powerful features and advanced software. It runs on the latest Android 14 and comes with a promise of 5 OS upgrades and 5 years of Security Maintenance Releases (SMR). The device supports 68W TurboPower™ charging, offering a full day of power with just 11 minutes of charging and up to 34 hours of battery life. Additionally, the edge50 Neo supports 15W wireless charging for a cable-free charging experience.

The intuitive Hello UI enhances the user experience with integrated Moto apps, including Moto Secure with ThinkShield for robust security, Smart Connect for seamless connectivity to TVs and PCs, and Family Spaces for managing screen time and remote assistance. The eco-friendly packaging and colorful climate-friendly phone cases add to its appeal, while the Hello Fragrance offers a delightful unboxing experience.

To know more about the product, visit:

Flipkart - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-50-Neo-store

Motorola website - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-moto-edge-50-Neo/p?skuId=458

Availability:

The motorola edge50 Neo will be available in a single 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage variant in four stunning PantoneTM colour variants - Nautical Blue, Poinciana, Latte & Grisaille in Premium Vegan leather finish. The smartphone will be available for an exclusive one-hour sale during the Motorola live commerce event on September 16, 2024, starting at 7 PM on Flipkart.

The product will go on open sale starting 24th September 12 Pm onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and at leading retail stores.

Launch at Festive Special Price:

8GB+256GB: INR 23,999

Affordability Offers:

1- Rs. 1,000 Instant Bank discount from leading banks

OR

Rs. 1,000 Exchange Bonus

2- Additional No Cost EMI offer upto 9 Months starting at 2556/ per month on leading banks

Effective Price with offer: INR 22,999

Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs.10,000 from Reliance Jio.

Jio Cashback up to Rs 2000 + Additional Offers up to Rs 8000. T&C apply

* Cashback - Valid on Prepaid recharges of Rs. 399 (Rs.50 * 40 vouchers)

* Additional Partner offers:

* Swiggy: Discount of Rs. 125 off on Rs. 299 on Food Orders

* Ajio: Flat Rs 200 off on minimum transaction of Rs 999

* EaseMyTrip: Upto Rs.1500 off on Flights

* EaseMyTrip: Upto Rs.4000 off on Hotels

* AbhiBus: 25% off up to Rs.1000 on Bus Bookings

Detailed Marketing Specifications

