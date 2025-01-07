BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 7: Motorola, India's best# 5G smartphone brand, today announced the launch of the moto g05, a groundbreaking entry-level 4G smartphone packed with premium, segment-leading features. The moto g05 boasts the segment's brightest 6.67" 1000nits display with a punch-hole design and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate for a vibrant viewing experience, all protected by segment's best Gorilla® Glass 3 protection. Plus, it features the segment's only dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby® Atmos and Hi-Res Audio with 7x more bass for the amazing entertainment experience. It is the only smartphone in its category to offer Android™ 15 out of the box, with 2 years of assured security updates.

Designed with a premium vegan leather finish in two Pantone™ validated colours, it features the segment's best 50MP Quad Pixel camera system, powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor and backed by a 5200mAh battery, offering up to 2 days of usage and it comes with 18W TurboPower™ charging.

The moto g05 features the segment's brightest 6.67" display, with the highest 1000-nits peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. Designed with a sleek, notch-less layout and protected by Gorilla® Glass 3 for added durability, it delivers an immersive entertainment experience, ensuring vibrant visuals even in c. The adaptive auto mode adjusts the refresh rate from 90Hz to 60Hz based on content, optimizing battery life. Enjoy the improved multimedia experience with dual stereo speakers with 7x Bass Boost powered by Dolby Atmos®, and Hi-Res Audio for unmatched audio-visual experience in its segment. Additionally, the display features Water Touch Technology, adjusting sensitivity when wet or sweaty hands are detected for a seamless touch experience.

Thoughtfully crafted with premium materials, the moto g05 is built to last. Its Pantone™ validated colours with vegan leather finish offers a luxurious feel. The device is available in two trendy colours, Forest Green and Plum Red, allowing users to express their style. It's not only durable but also features an IP52 rating for added protection.

The moto g05 is the only smartphone in its segment to feature latest Android™ 15 out of the box, giving users an exclusive opportunity to experience the latest Android innovations. With Android™ 15, users benefit from enhanced privacy, stronger security, and flexible personalization options that elevate customization to the next level. Compared to previous generations, Android™ 15 offers improved privacy controls, advanced security features, and greater flexibility for personalizing the device. Additionally, with regular updates for health, safety, and data protection, the moto g05 ensures your device remains secure and tailored to your needs.

The moto g05 stands out with its exceptional camera capabilities, featuring the segment's best 50MP camera system powered by Quad Pixel technology, delivering stunning, vibrant photos in any lighting condition. For extremely dim environments, Night Vision Mode combines multiple exposures to capture bright, clear images with accurate colors. The 8MP front camera, paired with Face Retouch, ensures crisp, enhanced selfies every time. The moto g05 also excels in portrait photography, offering brilliant, detailed portraits with natural skin tones and enhanced depth. Additionally, exciting features like Time Lapse, Live Filter, Panorama, and Leveler further elevate your photography experience. With additional tools such as Google Photo Editor, Magic Unblur, Magic Eraser, and Magic Editor, users can effortlessly create amazing, professional-quality photos.

The moto g05, powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor, delivers smooth and efficient performance with optimized battery usage. It features in-built 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS2.2 storage, with the RAM Boost feature allowing up to 12GB of RAM expansion for enhanced multitasking. Additionally, the storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card, and the device includes a triple SIM card slot for added flexibility.

Speaking on the launch, T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, said "We're excited to launch the moto g05, a breakthrough entry-level smartphone. With an advanced display, premium design, and powerful camera, it offers an unmatched experience at an incredible price. The moto g05 sets a new benchmark for entry-level smartphones, perfectly aligned with our vision to democratize technology."

Powering all these incredible features is a massive 5200mAh battery that ensures the moto g05 lasts up to two full days on a single charge. When it's time to recharge, the device quickly powers up with TurboPower™ 18W charging.

Availability:

The moto g05 will be available in two beautiful colours: Forest Green and Plum Red featuring Premium vegan leather design.

moto g05 will be available in a single storage variant with in-built 4GB RAM + 64GB storage; and will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting 13th January 2025, 12PM onwards.

Launch Price:

4GB RAM + 64GB Storage: Rs. 6,999

Operator Offer:

Operator Name: Reliance Jio

Total Benefits worth Rs. 5,000

Rs. 2,000 CASHBACK + Rs. 3,000 Vouchers

To know more about the offer: https://www.jio.com/offers/brand-partners/jio-motorola-g05-2025

