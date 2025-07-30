Motorola Launches moto g86 Power with Segment-Best 1.5K pOLED, 50MP OIS Camera, Dimensity 7400, 6720mAh Battery at Rs. 16,999

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 30: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India's leading AI smartphone brand^, today announced the launch of the moto g86 POWER the perfect all-rounder phone in the g-series lineup, redefining the sub Rs. 20,000 segment. The moto g86 POWER delivers flagship-level features, including the segment's brightest 6.67" 1.5K pOLED Super HD flat display with 4500nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 7i Protection. The phone sports a segment-leading 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA™ 600 camera with moto AI and 4K video recording from all lenses, paired with an 8MP ultrawide + macro vision lens and a 32MP selfie camera. With a massive 6720mAh battery, it offers over two days of runtime. Built tough, the moto g86 POWER comes with IP68 + IP69 underwater protection and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, making it the most durable phone in its class. It is also powered by the segment-leading MediaTek Dimensity 7400 for smooth multitasking and gaming performance. The phone comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, available at an unbelievable launch price of Rs.16,999* only.

The moto g86 POWER raises the bar in its segment with the brightest 1.5K pOLED Super HD flat display, offering an immersive and vivid viewing experience. With an industry-leading peak brightness of 4500nits, the screen remains brilliantly visible even in harsh lighting conditions.

The 6.67" pOLED display features Display Colour Boost technology for punchy, lifelike colors, supported by 10-bit colour depth and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut for truly cinematic visuals. The incredibly fluid 120Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-smooth scrolling, seamless app switching, and responsive gaming. Enhanced with Smart Water Touch 2.0, the display works flawlessly even with wet hands or splashes. SGS Eye Protection technology helps safeguard your eyes during prolonged use. Additionally, the screen is protected by Gorilla® Glass 7i, making it resistant to scratches and shocks.

For an immersive audio experience, the phone features dual stereo speakers, enhanced with Dolby Atmos®, Hi-Res Audio, and Moto Spatial Sound to deliver rich, clear, and multidimensional sound.

The moto g86 POWER transforms mobile photography with its powerful 50MP OIS Sony LYTIA 600 camera, delivering fast, sharp, and stable results across all conditions. The moto g86 POWER is the only phone in its segment capable of 4K video recording from all lenses, while OIS feature guarantees steady, shake-free videos. Powered by moto AI, the camera system introduces smart features such as AI Photo Enhancement, AI Super Zoom, AI Auto Smile Capture, and Tilt Shift mode for creative photography. Its versatile camera setup includes an 8MP ultrawide + macro vision lensfeaturing a 118o ultra-wide angle that captures four times more of the scene, and an integrated macro mode that brings you four times closer to your subject. The unique 3-in-1 ambient sensor intelligently enhances color, clarity, and lighting in real-time for natural, balanced shots.

On the front, the segment's best 32MP selfie camera with Quad Pixel Technology and Photo Booth mode captures bright, detailed selfies and supports 4K video recording. Additionally, seamless integration with Google Photos brings powerful AI tools like Magic Eraser to remove distractions, Photo Unblur to sharpen images, and Magic Editor for easy photo reimagination using generative AI.

The moto g86 POWER is equipped with the biggest-ever battery in the moto g series a massive 6720mAh battery that delivers over 2 days of power, with up to 53 hours of runtime on a single charge. It comes bundled with a 33W TurboPower™ fast charger, capable of delivering a full day's power in just 30 minutes.

The moto g86 POWER is the segment's most durable smartphone, having passed 16 MIL-STD-810H military-grade tests. It features best-in-class IP68 + IP69 underwater and dust protection, capable of withstanding submersion in 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes. Built to endure accidental drops, extreme temperatures ranging from -30°C to 60°C, high humidity up to 95%, as well as shocks, vibrations, sand, and dust, the moto g86 POWER is engineered for rugged reliability.

The moto g86 POWER is powered by the segment's powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, built on a cutting-edge 4nm chipset that achieves an impressive AnTuTu score of up to 725K. This powerhouse delivers smooth performance for advanced photography and intensive gaming, all while maintaining exceptional battery efficiency. The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, further enhanced by RAM Boost 3.0, which dynamically expands memory up to 24GB. For faster and more reliable connectivity, the moto g86 POWER supports 11 5G bands, VoNR, 4-carrier aggregation, and Wi-Fi 6, ensuring seamless streaming and download speeds.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Mobile Business Group - India, said: "The moto g86 POWER once again pushes the boundaries of what's possible in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment by combining segment-leading innovations in display, camera capabilities, performance, battery, and durability. This device delivers a well-rounded experience that meets the evolving needs of today's consumers. At Motorola, our mission is to make advanced technology accessible and meaningful for everyone, and the moto g86 POWER stands as a powerful example of our commitment to offering premium features at disruptive price points."

Moving from function to form, the moto g86 POWER boasts an ultra-premium vegan leather design with a seamlessly integrated camera housing that feels sleek and refined in hand. Weighing just 198g even with massive 6720mAh battery and featuring a slim profile, it stands out as one of the most stylish and well-balanced smartphones in its class. The device is available in three trending Pantone-curated colors - Golden Cypress, Cosmic Sky, and Spellbound - each finished with different ultra-premium vegan leather texture that offers a comfortable grip while resisting fingerprints.

The moto g86 POWER delivers a powerful software experience with Smart Connect 2.0, enabling wireless connection to TVs or PCs for gaming, video calls, and more. Features like Cross Device Search, Swipe to Share, and Swipe to Stream ensure seamless multitasking across devices. Security is strengthened with Moto Secure 3.0, powered by ThinkShield 3.0, while Family Spaces 3.0 offers screen time management and remote assistance for added peace of mind. Running on Hello UI based Android 15, the device promises 1 year of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates, providing a smooth and secure user experience.

Availability:

The moto g86 POWER will be available in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and will come in three stunning Pantone™ curated color options Golden Cypress, Cosmic Sky, and Spellbound. All featuring an ultra-premium vegan leather finish that enhances both grip and style. Sales begin 6th August 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and at leading retail stores across India.

Launch Price:

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 17,999

Affordability Offer:

Rs. 1,000 additional Bank Discount

Bank Offer - 1000/- on Credit Card Full Swipe

Bank Offer - 1500/- on Credit Card EMI (Customer Interest Bearing)

No Cost EMI - Available with Bajaj Finance (3 & 6 Months Tenure)

Exchange - Available

Banks: Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank & IDFC Bank

Effective Price with Offer:

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 16,999*

To know more about the product visit: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g86-POWER/p/itmeb6e9254bfd61?pid=MOBHC7FHC7XWYNA9

Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs. 10,000 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on pre-paid plan of: Rs. 449)

- Cashback worth Rs. 2000

- Partner coupons worth Rs. 8000

To know more about the offer - https://www.jio.com/offers/brand-partners/jio-motorola-g86-offer-2025/

Disclaimers:

* Price Including offers. Valid for a limited period only

^As Per TechArc India's Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025

Detailed Specifications: moto g86 POWER

